My word was bad.

Was it really too much to look to beat the lower club in the championship, which has been so unbelievable of late that three points were virtually guaranteed? Clearly it was

Aside from Luis Suarez’s two masterful abilities, a shot from Arturo Vidal – who injected a much needed fight on the wing – and a run, as well as a half chance from Lionel Messi, there was nothing for the thrilled Barca fans. circle.

Absolutely nothing.

This is the kind of performance that Barcelona fans rightly flock to for Valverde to quit.

When Messi or other individual brilliance cannot completely save the team, Barcelona is a dysfunctional team.

They will have another Liverpool / Roma moment at this pace.

– EiF (@EiFSoccer) January 4, 2020

In fact, the whole outside performance was indicative of what this pair has done under Ernesto Valverde. Boring and predictable.

Earlier in this column I would be a staunch defender of the Basques, going as far as suggesting that his overall record deserves more than a temporary rating. Not any more.

Once again, we have had to watch a show that has so far been removed from what is expected of the Blaugranes.

Forget the glory years under Guardiola and Enrique as well. This is not the barometer to measure Valverde against. This is even worse than when Tata Martino was in the country.

One thing I won’t understand about Valverde: Why he never excludes Luis Suarez.

Barça are a man down, so they have to get down an attacker.

One is 32 years old, rusty and slow.

The other is a hard working guy who covers the whole country (Griezy)

He agreed with the latter. ♂️

– Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) January 4, 2020

And the question is, where do we really go from here?

There is a real belief by many that we can be relegated from Napoli to the Champions League, given our record against the Italian sides, and, frankly, if we can’t get our act together on the road, we’ll have the luck to finish it. in the La Liga top three.

As on the ground we are still at the top of the pile, though changing the goal is disturbing. Perhaps it is because of landing atop a high altitude that Josep Maria Bartomeu can still argue that Valverde is the right man for the job.

The Spanish Super Cup at least gives it some relief from league games, and given the suspensions and injuries it should be Valverde’s priority to play reserves and youth players in a tournament which has come at exactly the wrong time.

Barcelona can no longer defeat the weakest team in La Liga. Valverde has ended the club until he leaves or Messi pulls them all out of hell.

– Rafael Hernandez (@ RafaelH117) January 4, 2020

Gaining this would not come close to making up for the pathetic fee they serve us week in and week out. One line has to be drawn in the sand, and Saturday night was that.

When the players looked for inspiration there was none. Frenkie’s red card was not given any importance, but the substitutions, formation and way of playing were completely predictable.

Espanyol were the best side until we equalized and, respectfully, this is not acceptable. Not for culers in any case.

Held by the last league club. Just think about it for a second …

