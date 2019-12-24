advertisement

Ernesto Valverde has given a great interview to FC Barcelona, ​​where he discussed a number of issues following a 2019 attack on the club.

Barcelona offered his thoughts on his key players including his strikers, new signings and injury to Ousmane Dembele.

The entire interview is available here, but here is a summary of what he had to say about his key players.

Valverde in Messi

It is impossible not to miss Messi. When he came back [from injury], a player who has not played or had any pre-season has obviously made it a lot harder to choose form, but he soon got in touch with us. I think he’s in shape now, even when he’s not in shape, he’s in shape.

Leo is such a clear talent, it’s hard to find anything else to say that hasn’t been said. In terms of his game, in terms of his passing, it is not just any old pass he will play, it is perfection – the perfect pass.

Valverde in Dembele

All injuries are sudden and leave a bad taste because it is a halt to a player’s career. This was especially cruel because he was very focused, very dedicated, he was working well. He has so many qualities you want to see him on the field, looked like we were getting there and now is a great break for him. It is also a source of injury for the mental as well. He is recovering, he is working hard.

Valverde at Griezmann

I can see it integrating more and more. It is not easy for a player who came from a completely different style of play in terms of training and competition. He’s a player that gives us a lot. He is not only a great scorer, he also provides assists and has a great degree of work. For a team like us it is important to have a player like him who can relate to midfield and know when he needs to help the full-back. He is doing a great job for us and we are very happy with him.

Valverde at Frenkie de Jong

He is a young player who has a lot of energy. He can go back and forth on the field which means the team can come together a lot. He also has excellent organizational skills, moves the ball well, he can always save by superb running. He performs at a very high level. I think he can still offer us more, in terms of playing faster and taking part in the final third. He can improve and we have to insist on that.

