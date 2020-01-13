advertisement

Ernesto Valverde oversaw Barcelona’s training on Monday morning as speculation about his future at the club continues to rage.

The 55-year-old reportedly arrived at the club hours before the session was due to start, but was later photographed on the field with the team.

Speculation is rife that Valverde might lose his job today, and there is a board meeting scheduled for this afternoon which could make a decision one way or another.

Coaching with available first team players in the field of Tito Vilanova.

Arthur does some of the workout with the band; ter Stegen works in the field.

Todibo is not present with the club’s permission.

Iñaki Peña and Barça B, C. Pérez and Ansu Fati also participate. pic.twitter.com/SEx3JJ72tp

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, offered some promising news on the injury front.

Midfielder Arthur returned and attended the session, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also involved while recovering from knee problems.

Jean-Clair Todibo was absent “with the club’s permission” and reportedly in Germany before signing a loan transfer to Schalke.

