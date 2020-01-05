advertisement

Ernesto Valverde said Frenkie de Jong’s red card “did us a lot of damage” after Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw at Espanyol.

The visitors started poorly but went ahead with goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal only to get down to 10 men after De Jong picked a second yellow card.

Espanyol took advantage of the extra man to equalize through Wu Lei, leaving Valverde frustrated after the final whistle.

“We have to fight in every match. We started poorly, managed to get back in, but unfortunately got down to 10. They crushed and equalized.

“Frenkie’s dismissal did us a lot of damage. We were unable to score a third. This is football.

“It was a very competitive game, a derby with a lot of tension and emotion. If you win and the opponent draws, you get the impression that you lost two points.”

The result is enough to keep Barcelona ahead of La Liga in goal change as they now head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. Barca’s first match is against Atletico Madrid on Thursday in Jeddah.

