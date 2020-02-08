advertisement

Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds remaining, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night.

After a big battle on the boards following Dallas goalkeeper Ben Bishop, Eriksson Ek collected a miss from Jonas Brodin and wrapped the ball around Bishop past for the game-winning results.

Minnesota rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Stars for the third time in four meetings and win the season series.

Ryan Donato scored, Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 strokes and the Wild won their third straight and sixth in the last eight.

Joe Pavelski stepped up in the power play, Denis Gurianov added a goal and Bishop made 27 saves and also contributed his second assist this season to Gurianov’s touchdowns.

Wild striker Zach Parise sculpted in his 1,000th career game. The Minneapolis native became the 347th player (344 skater) and the eighth Minototan to reach the milestone.

Playing their only road competition for a 12-match stretch, the Wild quickly put themselves in a hole by committing the first three penalty kicks of the game – all in the opening 15:28 of the period in a quick start by both clubs.

Just 14 seconds after a penalty shot by Wild quarterback Jared Spurgeon – Minnesota’s second offense – Pavelski found an attack in front of Dubnyk and buried his 12 with 4:32 left in the frame.

The Wild’s penalty-kick unit, the Wild, entered the NHL’s last ranked game and continued to struggle, and the Stars led 1-0 after the first period ended – only the second time in their last 21 games they have maintained a lead after 20 minutes.

Gurianov made a timer from the right point in 2:51 of the second for his fourth goal in six games. The 15th tied him for the team lead and was the 11th best on the home ice club.

But the Wild tied it at 2 when Eriksson Ek scored his fifth at 8:25 after a ball hit his skateboard, jumped in the blue and got inside, and Donato zinced in a sharp corner at 12:09 for 10 his mother.

Dallas right-hander Alexander Radulov was not on the bench in the third period and did not return to play after colliding with Gurianov near the center of the ice in the second.

