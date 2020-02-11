advertisement

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has talked about his former midfielder Frenkie de Jong and has explained how Barcelona can get the best out of the talented 22-year-old.

The Dutchman made the move to Camp Nou over the summer and has been a regular fixture in the first XI under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

However, it makes sense that Barcelona has yet to see De Jong regular, and Ten Hag has talked about his best position.

advertisement

“I once asked Frenkie the question: are you number ten? He’s not an offensive player. He’s a player who takes care of the offensive return, the supply. He puts in goal-scorers and assists. fix our system. “

“We played Ajax with a six and we made two six of it. Frenkie can’t be put in a box. He’s a modern midfielder. He can defend and attack fantastic. But you have to create a role for him where he can do both. “

Source | Ziggo Sport

De Jong has further played on the pitch under Setien and has looked uncomfortable at times, but he scored an excellent goal against Real Betis at the weekend in a 3-2 victory which was one of his best games for Barça so far. so far.

advertisement