In the midst of a rapidly changing retail landscape, with widespread closings and the rise of electronic commerce, Nordstrom has managed to stay one step ahead of many of its competitors.

The Seattle-based retailer has often been praised for its innovative concepts and omnichannel expertise. These include the pioneering service “Buy online, collect from the store”, a revised loyalty program and experience-oriented shop offers.

But even if the department store naturally increases its focus on digital media, it hardly leaves its strategy behind from a single source. Co-President Erik Nordstrom believes that the success in today’s highly competitive sales environment lies in balance.

“Pete [Nordstrom, brother] and I have spent our whole lives in this business and we are retailers who are cut to the core. Any changes in our store make it interesting, but we still have a passion for a store, ”he said on Tuesday at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show at the Javits Center in New York. “Over half of our branch sales are from an online trip, and [and] over a third of our online sales refer to a branch experience … These lines are completely blurred.”

Nordstrom gave retailers a glimmer of hope in November when it posted earnings per diluted share of 81 cents in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s earnings per share forecasts of 64 cents. Profit was $ 126 million, compared to $ 67 million in the same period in 2018, and revenue decreased 2% to $ 3.67 billion, but met analyst expectations.

The company also noted improvements in the loyalty program, digital marketing, and product range. In recent years, Nordstrom has invested more resources in BOPIS and roadside pickup, opened small-format shops and adjusted the stationary footprint to take into account the decline in traffic at some locations and the better opportunities at other locations – not least the 320,000 square meter flagship of women in New York City, which premiered in October.

“We increase our online sales when we add business to a market,” he said. “Manhattan is initially our largest online market. Therefore, the interaction [and] the synergy between business and online is of great importance. The reason for doing business has also changed a lot: businesses have to be more tangible than before. “

The seven-story store on 57th Street, at the foot of the tallest residential building in the western hemisphere, houses not only the women’s and children’s collections, but also a range of services, including a repair shop, a fitting station, a stylist’s lounge, and a beauty room.

At the NRF podium, Nordstrom presented its favorite part of the business: the shoe department, which extends over three floors – the designer on the second level, women on the lower level 1 and children on the lower level 2. “I am selling grown up by shoes. “he said.” I’m a bit of a shoe dog, so I’m a little bit biased here. “

In the middle of the shoe floor, one level below the street, is the Shoe Bar – one of the shop’s seven restaurant concepts. “It helps to sell things,” he added. “We think a lot about shoes. I don’t know why it took us so long to put together the drinking and shoes, but it’s a great combination. “

