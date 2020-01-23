advertisement

One of the greatest and most notorious dynasties of professional wrestling will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. Deadline’s Tom Grater reports that filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is developing a film project about the Von Erich family that dominated world-class wrestling and the NWA in the early to mid-1980s.

Von Erichs’ history of professional wrestling dates back to the 1960s, when Fritz Von Erich (real name Jack Adkisson) performed in WCCW, NWA and AWA and Japan during his career. Fritz and wife Doris had six sons, five of whom followed their father to pro wrestling.

Kevin, David, Mike and Chris Von Erich tried all careers with varying degrees of success in the ring. However, the most successful of the Von Erich brothers was Kerry, who defeated Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 1984 at the Texas Stadium. (Flair won the title three weeks later.) In 1990 he also won the WWE Intercontinental Title (as “Texas Tornado”).

The Von Erich family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. A third generation of Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall is currently appearing in major league wrestling. Lacey, who wrestled in WWE and TNA, retired in 2010.

Unfortunately, the Von Erichs are best known for the number of tragedies that the family experienced more than for their wrestling success. The story of death, the “Von Erich Curse” among the brothers is breathtaking.

Fritz’s first son Jack died at the age of six from drowning. David died in Japan at the age of 25, reportedly from acute enteritis, but the widespread belief in the wrestling community was that he actually overdosed on drugs. Mike died of suicide at the age of 23 after being injured by injuries. Chris shot himself at 21, depressed by his failure in the wrestling business.

And Kerry, whose right foot had to be amputated after a motorcycle accident and who continued to wrestle with a prosthesis, also killed himself at 33 when he was shot.

The Von Erichs were introduced in a series of Viceland’s six-part documentary series on the pro-wrestling Dark Side of the Ring.

The wrestling careers (briefly or briefly) of six men and their tragic history can be treated very well in a film. This makes the project particularly ambitious for Durkin, who only made two films (The Nest will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month).

It’s just a guess, but maybe the script would focus on a certain time in Von Erichs’s life, maybe Kerry’s career and advancement to the NWA title, with the other stories being told in flashbacks.

