Ram’s security Eric Weddle in action during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson)

Free Security Eric Weddle # 32 of the Los Angeles Rams contests the pitch prior to an NFL soccer game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, November 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Free security for the Los Angeles Rams Eric Weddle (32) attacks Pittsburgh Steelers, who runs back Tony Brooks-James (40) in the second half of an NFL soccer game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, November 10, 2019. (AP Photo / Keith Srakocic)

Mike Evans # 13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulls past defense of Eric Weddle # 32 (left) and John Johnson # 43 (both Los Angeles Rams) in the second half of the Rams 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Saints Tre’Quan Smith, # 10, is overthrown by Rams Eric Weddle, # 32, during third quarter action at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, September 15, 2019. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-9. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)



Rams Eric Weddle, # 32, and Saints Marcus Williams, # 43, swap their jerseys after the Rams defeated Saints 27-9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Security # 32 Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams during Training Camp Day 7 with the Los Angeles Chargers at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA on August 2, 2019. (Courtesy of the Rams)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, speaks with security Eric Weddle during the training camp on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Napa, California. The Oakland Raiders and Rams held a training session ahead of their upcoming pre-season game on Saturday. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg)

Eric Weddle, former Chargers and Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl security officer, released by the Ravens earlier this month, signed a two-year contract with the Rams on Friday March 8, 2019. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Charger quarterback Philip Rivers greets former teammate Baltimore Ravens, Eric Weddle, after losing the charger at the StubHub Center in Carson on Saturday, December 22, 2018. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle played for the Chargers from 2007 to 2015. (File photo)

Baltimore Raven’s security Eric Weddle, left, meets Chargers on Saturday night at the StubHub Center, the team for which he played nine seasons. (AP Photo / Ed Zurga)

For someone who only played the Rams for one season, Eric Weddle made a loud impression.

Rancho Cucamonga immediately chose one of the team’s six captains. Security was a veteran voice in the locker room, an on-field coach for an ever-changing defensive field, and a mentor for the young player who is now likely to take on his job.

The 35-year-old Weddle retired on Thursday and announced his retirement after a 13-year career with the San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Rams, the six Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors included.

The announcement, which Weddle pointed out late in the season, was published shortly after noon on Weddle’s Twitter account @weddlesbeard.

“TEAMMATES, COACHES and others that I all love. We had a BIG RUN !!!!!”, Weddle wrote about a list of career successes.

It was REAL @NFL @Chargers @Ravens @RamsNFL! TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I love all of you. We had a great run !!!!! BE # BEARDOUT 🎤 pic.twitter.com/C3VGwnMCc7

– Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 6, 2020

The practical effect on the ram is twofold:

• Taylor Rapp, whom Weddle supported in his rookie season, and John Johnson, who will return after the shoulder injury that has cost him the last 10 games, are now far from certain.

Nick Scott and Jake Gervase are the other contracted collateral for 2020. Marqui Christian is an unrestricted free agent and Dont’e Deayon is a unrestricted free agent.

• Weddle, who will retire one year before a two-year contract expires, will save the Rams the 10th highest salary for 2020 among players in their roster at the end of the 2019 season.

It would have cost $ 4,750,525 against the NFL wage ceiling. This is a little bit of a relief for the front office, which faces a bottleneck when it tries to keep and acquire free agents. The Rams are trying to get back on their feet with a 9-7 record a year after entering the Super Bowl after missing the playoffs.

Speculation about what dramatic moves General Manager Les Snead might have in mind increased on Thursday after Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Rams were planning to meet Todd Gurley to discuss his future with the team. Rapoport reported that “all options are on the table,” suggesting the possibility of trading or cutting the run-back. Gurley’s 1,064 express and receiving yards (857 express and 207 receiving yards) were 49% lower in 2019 than its leading total in 2017.

The chance to help a team at the Super Bowl for the first time in his career was one of the reasons why Weddle signed with the Rams as a free agent in March last year after being released by the Ravens.

Another incentive was the opportunity to perform near San Diego, where he has been living with his wife and four children since his nine seasons with the Chargers, and near Rancho Cucamonga, where he does three sports on Alta Loma High practiced before becoming All-America in Utah.

At the end of the season, Weddle was second with 108 tackles behind linebacker Cory Littleton on the Rams, but the aggressive passback who led the NFL in 2011 with seven interceptions against San Diego had no problems and played no part in fiddling or sacking. His contributions were less tangible in a season when injuries and trades – Jalen Ramsey came, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib left – shook secondary school.

After winning the Arizona Cardinals season on December 29, Weddle announced that he would soon have an announcement about his future. He said it was “a foregone conclusion” that he would be the strange man next to Johnson and Rapp and “I won’t be back to be a backup.”

The inevitable news of Weddle’s resignation triggered an immediate response from L.A. and the entire league.

On their official Twitter account, the Chargers sent “Congratulations on a great career, Eric!” And praised him as a “strong competitor”. Brain. Explosive. Disturbing. And above all everything heart. ”

The violent separation between Weddle and the chargers in 2016 seemed to have been forgotten.

Few have done it better and even less with more style.

Congratulations, @weddlesbeard! pic.twitter.com/IorOuN0RJJ

– Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers), February 6, 2020

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder, a 2019 rookie, referred to Weddle’s role in helping young players and said that “there is no better example of how to be a professional”.

You will miss E Dub! No better example of how to be a professional! #HoF https://t.co/axVCDq6bIE

– Troy Reeder (@ troyreeder9), February 6, 2020

Ram’s quarterback tweeted a word: “LEGEND.”

LEGEND https://t.co/qaIiTumosF

– Jared Goff (@ JaredGoff16) February 6, 2020

