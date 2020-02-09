advertisement

In the early months of the season, the unpredictability of a starting line-up at St Johnstone was a concern.

A disastrous Betfred Cup campaign and the first few months riddled with Premiership campaign errors meant that Tommy Wright had to cut and change in a mainly futile attempt to find field combinations he could count on to produce results.

How times have changed.

advertisement

Now when Wright examines the options available and decides to mix things up, he does so from a position of strength.

It is no longer a roll of dice, keeping your fingers crossed for a double six.

Who would have thought that a Liam Gordon could remain on the bench as he was in Ayr after having undoubtedly been the main reason for the tightening of the defense of the Saints from mid-December?

Jason Holt was magnificent in Pittodrie, but seeing a quarterback from Liam Craig, David Wotherspoon, Ali McCann and Drey Wright on the team sheet would not have worried Perth fans at all.

And at the front, where the cupboard looked pretty naked a short time ago, Callum Hendry’s substitute goals aside, there are now three strikers brimming with confidence.

Hendry and May worked at Somerset Park, as did a lone striker in Pittodrie a few days earlier, and May and Kane did so in the 3-3 draw with Hearts and the win against Kilmarnock before that.

Expect changes again when Motherwell arrives at McDiarmid Park mid-week. But expect another good performance.

The days of trial and error are over.

advertisement