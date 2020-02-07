advertisement

If you are a man who has gone through the somewhat embarrassing process of talking to your doctor about your lack of performance in the bedroom, you hope that asking for help is the biggest hurdle you should take. For some, however, getting a prescription for Viagra or the generic form sildenafil is just the beginning of a new set of problems.

In a new research article published in Frontiers in Neurology, the cases of 17 men are described. The men were all considered healthy, but had problems with erectile dysfunction and received sildenafil to help.

In these 17 cases, the men experienced a wide range of vision problems that are not typical of patients taking the drug. These “visual disturbances” include everything from sensitivity to light to “disturbed color perception” where their vision has an overall bluish tint. Other symptoms were dilated pupils, lack of focus and contrast sensitivity.

advertisement

These kinds of side effects are not unheard of, but the seriousness with which some of these men experienced the effects was a cause for concern. In particular, it has been noted that the “blue vision” effect in some men persisted briefly, but these cases included patients who reported “very intense blue-colored vision with red-green color blindness” who had at least a full day much longer than expected.

The good news is that in the cases of all 17 men, “the ocular side effects disappeared spontaneously,” the report said. The researchers suggest that the findings suggest that physicians should start patients with very low doses of sildenafil to screen for side effects before increasing the dose if necessary.

These findings support practice for starting patients with a modest dose of sildenafil for ED and other indications. Also, these findings further support the idea that a 100 mg sildenafil dose should be reserved for patients who did not achieve satisfactory results with a 50 mg study dose and did not experience increased drug sensitivity as a result of the study dose.

After all, nobody wants to be stuck in seeing blue.

Image source: Richard Drew / AP / Shutterstock

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] health

advertisement