ANKARA – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will submit legislation to parliament in January for placement in the North African country.

Ankara signed two separate agreements a month ago with the internationally recognized Libyan government of Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military co-operation and the other on maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Serraj National Accord (GNA) government is extinguishing a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya, which have received support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

“Since there is an invitation (from Libya) now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech. “We will put in place the draft project of sending troops to Libya as soon as parliament opens.”

The legislation will pass around January 8-9, he added.

On Wednesday, Erdogan visited Tunisia to discuss co-operation on a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya. On Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support the GNA.

Moscow has voiced concerns about a possible Turkish military deployment to Libya in support of the GNA, while Erdogan said last week Turkey would not remain silent on Russian-backed mercenaries backing Haftar. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

