advertisement

ANKARA – Eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar is violating the Libyan ceasefire and thus cannot be expected to respect the ceasefire called between his forces and pro-government troops, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

Despite Turkey and Russia’s efforts, Haftar abandoned talks on a ceasefire in Moscow earlier this month, and his blockade of the Libyan oil fields overshadowed a summit in Berlin last week aimed at defending a shaken ceasefire.

His Libyan National Army (LNA) aims to capture the capital, Tripoli, through the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops. Turkey, meanwhile, supports Fayez al-Serraj’s internationally recognized National Accord Government (GNA).

advertisement

Speaking at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport ahead of a visit to Algeria, Erdogan said Haftar’s forces had repeatedly violated the ceasefire in Libya, adding that international support for the LNA was “thwarting” Haftar.

“First of all, Haftar is a kisser,” Erdogan said. At this point, we need to see clearly what Haftar’s identity is. He is a man who has betrayed his superiors before. It is not possible to expect compassion and understanding from someone like this in the ceasefire, “he added.

“He is continuing the attacks with all his resources. However, he will not be successful here.”

Turkey has repeatedly said that Haftar must choose a political solution to the conflict and has urged foreign forces to push the commander into a ceasefire. It has also sent military advisers and trainers to help the GNA stop the Haftar attack in Tripoli.

Ankara has said it will adhere to a UN arms embargo on Libya as long as a ceasefire is reached, but warned it could also deploy troops if needed.

In Berlin, foreign powers agreed to form a special committee consisting of five military officials from each side to monitor the ceasefire. But Erdogan said Sunday that he did not expect any results from that committee because of Haftar’s stance.

Libya has had no consistent central authority since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. It has had two rival governments, east and west, for more than five years, with roads controlled by armed groups. .

Foreign powers providing support for Haftar and the GNA have turned the conflict into a proxy war. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by fighting for the capital.

Some countries backing rival factions in Libya have violated an arms embargo, which they had agreed to back a week ago at a summit in Berlin, the United Nations said Saturday. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet)

advertisement