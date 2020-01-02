advertisement

ANKARA – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday up to 250,000 migrants were fleeing to Turkey from northwestern Syria’s Idlib region after weeks of bomb renewed by Russian and Syrian government forces.

Turkey already expects about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the world’s largest refugee population, and Erdogan said he is taking steps with some difficulty to prevent another wave from crossing its border.

With the worsening winter of an escalating crisis, the United Nations has said about 284,000 people had fled their homes since Monday. Up to 3 million people live in Idlib, the last territory held by rebel-held territory after Syria’s nearly nine-year civil war.

“Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are heading towards our borders,” Erdogan told a conference in Ankara. “We are trying to prevent them by some measures, but it is not easy. It is difficult, they are also people.”

Cities and villages have been hit by Russian jets and Syrian artillery since a new government attack last month, despite a deal agreed last September by leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to ease tensions.

At least eight people, including five children, were killed Wednesday in the town of Idlib when the Syrian army launched rockets that struck a shelter for displaced families, witnesses and residents said.

In a report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the town of Maarat al-Numan and the surrounding countryside “are said to be almost empty.”

“The shift during the winter is further exacerbating the sensitivity of those affected. Many of those who have fled are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, particularly housing, food, health, non-food and winter assistance, “OCHA said.

She said those displaced in December were fleeing to Turkey, other parts of northern Idlib or other areas north of Syria, such as Afrin and al-Bab, which Turkey captured in previous cross-border military operations.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has pledged to recapture Idlib. Turkey has been supporting Syrian rebels for years in a bid to oust Assad.

Erdogan said last month his country could not handle a new wave of migrants from Syria, warning Europe that it would feel the impact of such an influx if the bomb did not stop.

Moscow and Damascus both deny allegations of indiscriminate bombing in civilian areas and say they are fighting al-Qaeda-inspired Islamic militants. However, their advances also pile up pressure on Turkey, which has 12 military posts in the area.

On Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said it was not in question for Turkey to evacuate its observation posts in Idlib. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer)

