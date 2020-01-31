advertisement

Toronto-based Jason Wang, whose older mother has contracted the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, says she is finally being hospitalized thanks to reports from the Epoch Times about her case.

Wang contacted the Chinese edition of The Epoch Times earlier this week to report that on January 19, doctors told his 72-year-old mother that she had been infected with the coronavirus but had not received treatment in a hospital can get.

The deadly virus has infected thousands of people in Wuhan and elsewhere in China and around the world.

Jason Wang, a resident of Toronto, whose mother has contracted the coronavirus in Wuhan, China. (Becky Zhou / The Epoch Times)

“There are no beds in the hospital. Countless people are in line at the hospital, and some can only be in the hospital entrance or ambulance, ”Wang said at the time to the Epoch Times.

Wang said the Wuhan November 4 hospital refused to accept his mother, and her subsequent follow-up with the administration to coordinate medical care was unsuccessful.

Wang said he called the hospital administration director, Mr. Zhou, on January 26, but Zhou’s response was that he had reported the case to his manager and there was nothing else to do but wait.

Because of travel bans to Wuhan, no relatives can travel there to take care of his mother, Wang said, and he cannot fly there himself. His mother had to remain isolated at home because she ran out of food and supplies.

The day after The Epoch Times reported his mother’s situation on January 28, Wang received a call from Zhou, who had a completely different attitude, was more concerned about Wang’s mother, and promised to arrange a bed for her.

“Our management already knows about you, the city leaders know about it and they are very concerned about it,” Wang quoted the director. “Our manager is very concerned about the beds and protective magic. If any are available, we will make them available to you immediately. “

Then Zhou said to Wang that his mother could be treated at a community hospital for the time being, and that they should contact him directly if they encountered any problems.

Wang said his mother’s condition has now improved after she was taken care of at the community hospital.

“Director Zhou’s attitude is completely different now, it has changed. Without this report (Epoch Times), they would not care about my mother at all,” he said. “Thank you, Epoch Times, for your help saving my mother. I don’t know how to say thank you. Thank you very much.”

Wang and his family moved from Wuhan to Toronto a year ago.

“I have read Epoch Times reports a lot and learned a lot about the truth (about the Chinese regime). I was previously deceived by the Chinese Communist Party, ”he said, referring to the Epoch Times’ independent reporting on China.

“I am grateful to the Epoch Times employees for their years of hard work.”

