advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Facebook recently completed an investigation into two networks, of unrelated accounts, which combined were responsible for nearly 650 Facebook accounts and over 400 pages on the platform. According to Facebook, the first was “part of a home-centric network that originated in the country of Georgia”, while the second, the network of Beauty Beauty (BL) accounts, caused much more concern.

Facebook dismissed “these sites, groups, and accounts based on their behavior, not the content they posted. In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with each other and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves. to them, and that was the basis for our action. “In essence, these accounts had created socks accounts, that looked like real people, using AI-created Pictures, etc. To direct traffic to BL sites. It was effective, it violated the terms of service, so the accounts were discarded. Facebook is clear that this is a term of service issue, not content.

advertisement

However, NBC reported that “Facebook removed more than 600 accounts linked to the pro-Trump conspiracy website The Epoch Times for using identities created by artificial intelligence to push stories about a variety of topics, including impersonation and elections.” This is misleading in that it relates to content with removal.

As part of its investigation, Facebook claims to have found links between BL and Epoch Media Group (EMG), which is the parent group of The Epoch Times. This is the affiliation that mainstream media outlets like NBC and NPR used to argue that there was a link between Epoch Times content and the removal of the BL account network from Facebook.

The BL Network, or Beautiful Life, operates primarily within the US, although it is based in Vietnam. During its investigation, Facebook says it found links between BL and EMG, which operates The Epoch Times, among many other news media properties. BL shared the content of Epoch Times, like many other sites. Due to perceived links between BL and EMG, Facebook is now investigating EMG.

EMG has stated that it is not affiliated with BL. For a blog post by EMG, “BL (BL) and its activities have been portrayed as part of the Epoch Media Group (EMG) and by the Epoch Times expansion. This is categorically false. EMG has never been affiliated with BL and does not include or endorse the behavior that BL is alleged to be involved in… The situation is complicated by the fact that BL is affiliated with the independent company ỷi Kỷ Nguyên (Vietnamese Epoch Times, or VET), with which EMG was forced to cut ties in October 2018. “

Facebook and EMG are at odds over connective tissue between the two networks. The founder of BL had once been employed by EMG, and employees of Epoch Media came to work for BL. Before leaving EMG’s job, some of those individuals had been registered as site administrators for EMG’s Facebook pages. There was a long delay in removing former employees’ names as administrators on EMG sites.

When asked about the perceived links between BL and The Epoch Times, a spokesman for a Facebook company told The Post Millennial “with all due respect to the publisher of” Epoch Times “, he may not know that executives at BL were active administrators at Epoch Media Group Pages recently this morning (December 20th) when their accounts were disabled and BL was removed. “

Facebook’s reason for removing BL was that “The people behind this activity widely used fake accounts – many of which were automatically removed from our systems – to manage Pages and Groups, automate posting at very high frequencies, and direct traffic. towards off-platform sites. Some of these accounts used profile photos created by artificial intelligence and disguised as Americans to join Groups and post BL content. To avoid our implementation, they used a combination of accounts fake and authentic US Indigenous individuals to manage Sites and Groups. “

They go on to say that “Although the people behind this network sought to conceal their identity and coordination, our investigation linked this activity to Epoch Media Group, a US-based media organization and individuals working in Vietnam. The BL-focused network has repeatedly violated a number of our policies, including our policies against unauthorized coordinated behavior, spam and misrepresentation, to name but a few. BL is now banned from Facebook. we are continuing to investigate all interconnected networks and will take action as appropriate if we determine that they are engaged in fraudulent behavior. “

EMG believes that “The language used by Facebook is irresponsibly unclear. By saying that EMG is “related” to BL’s activity, Facebook suggests that EMG is responsible for BL’s activities or coordinated with BL, without Facebook’s statement providing any evidence that this is the case. The media then jumped on the assumption that Facebook had given, and reported that EMG was guilty of activities it did not participate in. “

Security on Facebook is about procedures, technical violations and terms of service violations. They do not value content other than those that violate hate speech restrictions, etc., as a reason for removal. However, NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navaro interviewed Snopes VP of Operations, Vinny Green, for their independent investigation into the connection between BL and The Epoch Times.

Garcia-Navaro asks: “This investigation centers around a group called BL, or Beauty of Life. And you discovered that she has extensive connections to The Epoch Times. So we are reminded of where the Epoch Times kind of lives in the media ecosystem. “

“Yeah. Well, it’s really far away,” Green replied. “Not only do they have a print edition that distributes quite widely, but they have a very prevalent online presence. They have really created a broad multimedia, multiplatform distribution channel and artificially increase their relevance through advertising. And it is, so it is widely read and distributed. But this is a very rare publication. And we have discovered that it has received several other tentacles that are reaching the media landscape and one of them was this vast network called BL. “

“Yeah. I mean, their homepage has more than 6 million followers on Facebook,” Garcia-Navaro said, “and they have links to the Falun Gong movement, which is a spiritual practice which the Chinese government calls a And these fake sites and profiles had a lot of pro-Trump content but also anti-Chinese governments. What were they promoting? “

Snopes is primarily concerned about the devaluation of The Epoch Times, which devalues ​​the direction of the content that supports President Trump. “What we saw was an extreme amount of pro-Trump content,” Green said. “Almost exclusively what we were looking at at BL was the amplification of pro-Trump media … And that content plays well on Facebook.”

Garcia-Navaro noted that “Some people have called this kind of misinformation on an industrial scale.”

However, the founding mission of Epoch Times, founded in 2000, was “in response to communist oppression and censorship in China.” The founders were “Chinese-Americans who themselves had fled communism, sought to create an independent media to bring the world uncensored and true information.” Part of their early work was writing about persecution with it faced by members of the Falun Gong religious sect, which Snopes also stigmatizes in a Wall Street Journal echo, reporting that “Beijing declared Falun Gong a wicked cult and launched a brutal crackdown on its practitioners in China,” which it did echoes Garcia-Navaro.

Snopes attempts to discredit Epoch Times by trivializing its founding mission, and using the Chinese government’s designation of a religious group as a cult, which has been persecuted by the same government, as evidence of wrongdoing by Epoch Times.

To reiterate, The Epoch Times was founded to shed light on human rights abuses in China, many of which are undeniable. Because the outlet has favorably reported on the sitting U.S. president, who deals well with the mainstream media, the Facebook investigation into linking their parent company to a media outlet with misplaced account practices is now being used to discredit the validity of their content.

Epoch Times is not free of security programs on Facebook. In July, Epoch Times sites were banned from posting further ads on the site. The ads that Epoch Times were running primarily were to drive subscribers to their print edition and they spent a great deal of money doing that. After the ads were banned, The Epoch Times tried to get clarifications from Facebook as to why this had happened. Unable to get a clear answer, Epoch Times set up additional accounts and used them to run subscription ads. The ads were approved. However, because this was a job about banning ads, those accounts were subsequently removed. Epoch Times is no longer allowed to run Facebook ads.

Epoch Times has tried to reach out to Facebook and get an audience on how to return the ad ban. Facebook’s assertion is that “a complete ban is so rare, the review so conclusive, and the violations so great,” that there is no formal appeals process. Despite Facebook’s assertion that the BL ban was procedural rather than content-based, mainstream media outlets have framed the story that the content was partly to blame. While EMG claims to be unrelated to BL and provided documentation to clarify, Facebook claims it is still investigating.

The Post Millennial reached out to Epoch Times publisher Stephen Gregory about the mainstream media’s claim that “misleading” content is part of the reason EMG is being investigated. Gregory stated that “Epoch Times is an independent media organization. Which means that our reporting is often different from other media. We cannot speak to the motives of other media organizations, but we are disappointed by the continuation of inaccurate reporting on us. EMG’s Facebook pages were not affected by Facebook’s actions against BL. As stated in our public statements, EMG is not affiliated with BL. We are also disappointed on Facebook to release a statement suggesting Epoch Media Group’s responsibility for BL’s actions without first contacting us to find out whether their assumptions about us were correct. The result was that Facebook has damaged our good name. “

advertisement