North London’s Tottenham Hotspur is the latest club to try to end Liverpool’s long undefeated run of the Premier League, having spent a year without a league defeat.

At one of England’s top-flight Matchday 22 games, Tottenham bosses are led by Jose Mourinho, and they will host Liverpool at the new Tottenham stadium.

The game will take place on Saturday night and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool have gone 37 games without defeat, and they face Tottenham, who is severely handicapped by key players.

Musa Sisoko underwent knee surgery that will keep her in action until April, and star player and club skier Harry Kane has a miscarriage that requires time to heal.

The England national skier has been the Spurs captain since Hugo Lawrence injured his shoulder in a league game in October.

Liverpool are leading by 13 points in league play, but that lead could be as low as ten points if the near-term challenge at Leicester City defeats Southampton before the Reds play Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night. :

EPL. Tottenham vs Liverpool, What Time Kick-off, Livestream & Prediction

