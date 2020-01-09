advertisement

For more than six years Christian Eriksen has been a major part of Tottenham. While Harry Kane received much of the praise for his high-scoring pass, Eriksen was often the straw that drank the drink.

However, those days seem to be coming to an end. Whether Sport can unload him during the January window or see that he can move to North London free of charge next summer, Eriksen’s days with Lily White are numbered.

Just a few months ago, the idea of ​​a life without Erksen seemed awful for the club and its support. But it looks like Spurs has replaced him with Dele Ali.

The drama surrounding Eriksen and other players likely to leave the club dominated much of Tottenham’s summer. The Danish midfielder seems to have set his heart on moving to one of the Spanish or Italian giants, but such a move never happened.

Eriksen, being overloaded, made it difficult for Maurice Pochetino to use him. Undoubtedly, Tottenham’s lineup was better with Eriksen in the starting 11.

On the other hand, it makes no sense to provide consistent play time to a player who did not wish to dedicate his future to the club. Eventually, sooner or later Spears would have to find a way to get it.

The fervor surrounding Eriksen made Pochetino’s job more difficult in the 2019-20 campaign. Whether or not Dane’s presence on the squad was a subject of constant debate, and without his full-time investment in Tottenham, Eriksen’s investments were not as frequent or significant as they used to be.

After all, the situation with Eriksen was at least a contributing factor in the battles that eventually led to the dismissal of Pochetino in late November.

A new man is accused

Then came Jose Mourinho, replacing Pochettino as a Tottenham skier. The Portuguese manager played Dell in the number 10 position in a series of tactical changes made at the beginning of his Spurs tenure, a place that was often occupied by Eriksen during Pochettino.

While this is not the only change Mourinho has made to Sports, there is no denying that Dell plays central, often directly under Kane, has worked like a charm and been one of the biggest reasons why Tottenham have changed. then he made a sudden turn. Manager:

In the first five games of the Premier League, Mourinho led Dele by scoring three goals and scoring six goals, directly assisting six of the club’s 14 goals. Taking on a new place with Delhi and beginning to adapt to Mourinho’s tactics, Tottenham have been injured, winning four of their first five meetings under their new manager despite persistent shortcomings on the defensive end.

Most importantly, Dele experienced a personal revival under the new manager. Although his reputation as one of the most cunning and brilliant technical players in the Premier League has never wavered, no denier has been in shape since the delay of Delen Pochettino’s tenure.

Dele continued to play a key role in the Champions League final last season, but he scored just one goal in the last Premier League games of the 2018-19 season. Those fights continued this season, helping Dale to take his place with England.

However, the change in Mourinho’s subtle position with Dele made all the difference. Since Spurs first found him as a teenager when he tore the League One at MK Dons, Daly was the best when playing at center field.

Pozetino’s style often allowed him to move freely. But he was often pushed to a wide area, and Eriksen served as a center fielder.

Given his ball control, creativity and ability to work in tight spaces, Dell is able to surpass No. 10 where Mourinho is positioned.

“He’s just coming back to his best. Playing in a position and in a system where he feels comfortable, ”Mourinho said after Dele’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth in November, adding that when Dele is comfortable, he has“ freedom. to express his amazing work. “

No more fear

Perhaps more important than Dell being the new leader is the fact that Eriksen’s inevitable exit no longer feels threatening to Spears. With Dale, they have found the creative power needed in the offensive group.

With Kane attacking and Lucas Moura and Son Hyung-Min playing with his wings, Mourinho quickly found his preferred offensive line. Scoring 14 goals in five Premier League games shows itself. With Dale in top form, Tottenham can now not only survive but also succeed without Eriksen.

Finally, it is good to remember that Dele is only 23 years old. Even in more than four Premier League seasons without mentioning his World Cup experience under his belt, it’s easy to forget that he remains one of the youngest players in the Tottenham Hotspur and one of the youngest stars in the Premier League.

His best days can be very good ahead of him, and in those days Dale seems to have replaced Eriksen as a creative force in the Tottenham attack.

