Liverpool won the Premier League by 22 points and dominated in the second half when Mohamed Salah scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Southampton.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson also scored goals and the runaway leader has collected an astonishing 100 out of the last 102 league points available.

A 24th win in 25 league games this season and the ninth draw in 10 games underscored how Jürgen Klopp’s team transformed the title race into a procession.

Southampton’s spirited performance in Anfield was controversially reversed two minutes after the start of the second half after Danny Ing appealed that he had stumbled on his way home from Fabinho.

Liverpool immediately broke in the field, Oxlade-Chamberlain led a counterattack that ended in a pass change with Roberto Firmino and scored a brilliant finish in the lower corner of the Southampton goal.

The visitor angrily appealed that the previous sentence should have been imposed in order to receive an unfavorable decision from VAR.

This turned out to be controversial, and Henderson and Salah added goals in quick succession after an hour.

Henderson doubled the lead after a move when he closed goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned the field.

Firmino chased the pass down and dropped the ball for Henderson to drive into an unstoppable goal.

Twelve minutes later, Henderson sat down with a great pass that Jan Bednarek just missed giving Salah the chance to chase the ball over the goalkeeper and lift him up to take the lead for the third time.

Firmino and substitute Takumi Minamino missed great chances to improve the score before Salah did just the last minute to bring Liverpool home victory for the 20th consecutive time.

– Rampant Reds –

It came from a stronger game from Firmino, which held back defender Jack Stephens before taking his Egyptian teammate to goal with a messy, deflected shot.

Despite the impressive statistics that Liverpool had brought into play, Southampton was looking for a fifth consecutive away win and could have been on the right path until the break.

The first period ended when the Saints outperformed the leader and had better control with a better degree.

Instead, Liverpool had its best and only real chance in the first half, complaining that it was contested in the half hour, which looked like a heavy penalty.

Virgil van Dijk missed a good opportunity and only McCarthy could beat them.

Liverpool retained possession and Jordan Henderson crossed the six-yard area where Firmino appeared to be on goal line by Shane Long.

Despite the loud appeals from Liverpool players and spectators, VAR decided not to override referee Kevin Friend. A delay that Southampton wanted to take advantage of before the end of the half.

They were helped by a number of unusual Liverpool mistakes, both forced and casual, that brought visitors a number of opportunities.

A shot from Ings was blocked well by Joe Gomez after Firmino had given the ball straight to him. A Gomez mistake gave Long a goal that Alisson parried while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ings again had promising openings.

It was all part of a gripping, if goalless, first half when Moussa Djenepo’s shot was previously flipped by Alisson and McCarthy, who also refused to accept Oxlade-Chamberlain at the other end.

But Liverpool’s strong start into the second half changed the game’s dynamism and brought the Reds one step closer to their first English title since 1990.

