advertisement

Hikers secure victory despite the late VAR drama

Problems abound immediately fuel the new boss

Manchester City’s hopes of defending their Premier League title were pretty much gone on Friday when the Woline defeated the Sky Blues 3-2 at Molineux.

Host wolves fought their way from two goals to the end to contest Pep Guardiola’s men, reduced to 10 in the 12th minute after goalkeeper Ederson was released.

Diogo Jota grabbed a long ball and threw it over the goalkeeper while the Brazilian crashed the Wolves player in front of the box.

advertisement

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

Media_cameraManchester City players react after Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty scores his team’s third goal. Image: AP

Aguero was the fall man who withdrew for Claudio Bravo.

City took the lead in the 25th minute through Raheem Sterling.

After Riyad Mahrez went down in the area, VAR gave the penalty and Sterling’s first attempt was saved by Rui Patricio.

However, the penalty had to be repeated for an intervention, and after the goalkeeper parried again, Sterling hit the rebound.

media_cameraWolverhampton Wanderers’ Irish defender Matt Doherty celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team’s third goal Image: AFP /

In the 50th minute, Sterling struck again, broke away from the Wolves’ defense and raised the ball over Patricio.

The striker lost the ball in the middle of the park five minutes later and Adama Traore used the advantage to give the wolves hope when he shot into the bottom corner.

The wolves were eight minutes to go.

Traore shot the ball against Benjamin Mendy, who tried to knock him out for a goal kick, and flanked for Raul Jimenez to convert. Wolves then ended the turn in the 89th minute when Matt Doherty shot past Bravo.

The result left defending City 14 points behind Liverpool, while the Merseyside leadership had a game in hand.

media_cameraWolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates the victory. Picture: Getty

BOXING DAY WRAP

Liverpool exacerbated their influence on the English Premier League with a 4-0 win in second place in Leicester City on matchday two.

The Reds took the lead in the 31st minute when Roberto Firmino scored a Trent Alexander-Arnold goal before Liverpool scored a 13-point advantage over the leaders after three goals in seven seconds and half an hour. Liverpool received a penalty in the 71st minute after the ball struck Caglar Soyuncu’s arm in the six yard box.

Substitute James Milner, who had just been initiated into the action, scored after a penalty to score 2-0 for the guests.

Firmino doubled his personal record and scored 3-0 four minutes later, a sweet pass that culminated in Alexander-Arnold, who squared the ball for the Brazilian to find the net.

Alexander-Arnold implemented the result without a doubt when he sent a low ride over Schmeichel in 78 minutes.

Premier League: Anthony Martial was in doubles for Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 NEWCASTLE 1

Anthony Martials doubles helped Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1 in the English Premier League on Thursday.

United was stunned when Matty Longstaff kicked off Newcastle. Martial equalized in the 24th minute.

Mason Greenwood’s goal and Marcus Rashford’s header led United before half-time, and Martial sealed the win six minutes after the break.

United rose to seventh place, while Newcastle finished tenth overall.

United defender Harry Maguire said this was the perfect response to Watford’s defeat last time.

“We weren’t good enough against our standard against Watford, but the boys showed a lot of intensity today and we really deserved the three points,” said Maguire.

Premier League: Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s only goal was enough for Carlo Ancelotti to secure the win on his Everton debut against Burnley.

EVERTON 1 BURNLEY 0

Carlo Ancelotti took office as Everton manager with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal 10 minutes from time to put Everton in 13th place, four points above the relegation zone of the English Premier League.

Everton was good value for the win against Burnley in Ancelotti’s first game, but it wasn’t until the 80th minute that Calvert-Lewin scored with a header and saved her from trouble.

Ancelotti received a special introduction to the public at Goodison Park and saw his team in “a good performance and a good result”.

“Today was a perfect day,” he said.

“I’m happy because we need points to move the table up. It was a difficult game because Burnley played well, but we deserved the result.

Premier League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saves the Gunners by equalizing against Bournemouth in the first game of Mikel Arteta as coach.

BOURNEMOUTH 1 ARSENAL 1

The new Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta had to settle for a draw in his first game when his team played 1-1 in Bournemouth.

Arsenal needed a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalizer to score a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth after Dan Gosling gave Bournemouth an early lead.

“I am satisfied with many things that I have seen and practiced,” said Arteta.

“I’m not happy that we didn’t win the game, but overall happy. In terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than I expected. “

Dan Gosling opened the door for Bournemouth in the 35th minute and punished the weak defense when he turned Jack Stacey’s cross from the right.

The Gunners would have lost 2-0 to Eddie Howe’s spirited team from Bournemouth during the break.

Substitute Arsenal player Joe Willock, who came on for Mesut Ozil, ended up having a chance to win the game, but his shot after an injury was too close to the goalkeeper.

Premier League: Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond’s goals were more than enough of the Saints to beat Chelsea at the bridge.

CHELSEA 0 SOUTHAMPTON 2

Chelsea’s inconsistent run continued as Southampton defeated 2-0 at home. The goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond brought the guests one point behind Everton.

Frank Lampard blamed the pressure on expectations at Stamford Bridge, which resulted in his team losing their third home game in the past four games.

Chelsea have not lost any league games in a row since 2011.

“We have to mess up our game and break the lines of defense because the teams are not stupid,” said Lampard.

“You can’t have nearly 70 percent of the ball, you can’t do it anymore, you can’t hit better crosses and passes, and you’ll get more shots on goal.”

For coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, on the other hand, it was a second away win in a row and his decision for Michael Obafemi in front of striker Danny Ings paid off spectacularly in the 31st minute.

Obafemi got a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who flew with his back to the goal to the right from the penalty area, turned with a gentle movement, dropped his shoulder and rolled the ball to the top left corner.

Midfielder Nathan Redmond ended a good team move in game 73 when Southampton continued its revival under Hasenhüttl.

Premier League: Dele Alli seals a 2-1 win for Tottenham against Brighton with a fine goal from Jose Mourinho’s men.

TOTTENHAM 2 BRIGHTON 1

Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top 5 with a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored a goal in the second half after Adam Webster gave Brighton the lead in the first half.

The result increased Spurs to fifth place, while Brighton is only two points above the bottom three points.

Alli scored a first finish in the top corner on Thursday after Harry Kane previously canceled Adam Webster’s opening.

It was Alli’s fifth goal in eight games under Mourinho and it will give some consolation to the Portuguese who revealed before the game that his dog’s death had ruined his Christmas day.

Lucas Moura and Kane joined Christian Eriksen, the Danish-inspired diagonal ball that Serge Aurier found to take Alli to the tee. Kane’s equalizer continued its own boxing day record.

He has now scored on that day in each of the past six years apart from 2016 when he was not playing.

Premier League: Aston Villa scored three much-needed points in the relegation battle against Norwich City.

ASTON VILLA 1 NORWICH CITY 0

Conor Hourihane helped Aston Villa 1-0 win over Norwich on Thursday, securing the English Premier League’s hopes of survival.

In the 82nd minute, the substitute shot the winner in the top corner after being selected by Jack Grealish.

After seven defeats in the last nine league games, Villa is now one point ahead of safety with the win.

But after a tenth loss in 14 games, Norwich fell to the bottom of the overall standings.

Premier League: West Ham’s visit to Selhurst Park ended in defeat when Crystal Palace scored two goals on Christmas Day and defeated the Hammers.

CRYSTAL PALACE 2 WEST HAM 1

Jordan Ayew scored a miracle goal in the 90th minute and scored a 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Thursday.

After Robert Snodgrass’s opening game for Palace, Cheikhou Kouyate met his old club in the 68th minute.

The game went into a draw until Ayew moved away from two defenders and the battered goalkeeper Roberto.

While Palace climbed to ninth place, West Ham is just one point above the relegation zone.

It was another day for Pellegrini that he had to forget. His captain Mark Noble and team-mate Angelo Ogbonna almost gave up on matchday 53 to draw attention to the problems at the East London Club.

WATFORD 1 SHEFFIELD UNITED 1

Watford’s goalkeeper Ben Foster made his side another success on Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the English Premier League.

Foster kept his team in the game with an excellent short-range stop and played John Fleck in Bramall Lane shortly after the hour.

Lys Mousset swapped his passports with David McGoldrick before delivering a cross to Fleck, who lovingly connected the ball to the box. It seemed a sure target, but Foster somehow pushed the shot away from his line to keep it 1-1.

It stayed that way and the points were shared after Oliver Norwood’s penalty saved Gerard Deulofeu’s opening game against Watford, who rose with the point in South Yorkshire from the bottom of the table.

advertisement