A former Premier League referee spoke about the “dark humor” that cost him his job.

Bobby Madley stopped serving at the highest level in England in August 2018. The referee administration Professional Game Match Officials Limited only said that he would move due to a change in personal circumstances.

Madley moved to Norway, where his partner comes from, but only after he was released after sending a video to someone he “trusted” who appeared to have mocked a disabled person.

In a long post on therefereesword.blogspot.com, Madley said he took the video in response to a raid on his daughter’s parents’ race at school and a newspaper article by former referee Mark Halsey that he said he was making mistakes because of he was overweight.

Madley wrote: “The whole page and the headline of” Blobby Bobby “may seem strange to some, but believe me it is not a good feeling to be ashamed in a national newspaper.”

“When I was sitting in my car with the cell phone in hand, a person with walking difficulties came past my car. The next part I’m ashamed of. “I made a 6-second film, I didn’t say anything. I did this in Snapchat where I put all of my films that I want to save on my phone. “On the video I wrote,” Fuck me, I have a chance to win the parent race this year. “Out of context, I accept this as shameful. I accept it. However, my intention was that the joke was aimed at myself.

“If I had sent this to someone on Snapchat, I would have accepted the decision that came later as a result. I didn’t do that.

“I saved it on my phone. I sent it as a private text to someone I trusted. Someone who understood the context of previous sports day comments and was aware of the fat shame I had received.

“I regret recording the video, I regret sending the video, and although it was a dark joke it was exactly that.

“A joke. It was not intended to shame anyone, it was not intended to be seen by anyone other than the person to whom I sent it privately in a text message on my own personal phone.”

Madley claimed that the recipient of the video sent it to his employers, and a disciplinary hearing led to his immediate dismissal.

“At that point my world was falling apart,” said Madley. “While I absolutely understand the importance of an employer taking discrimination seriously, I still worry about the decision I’ve made to date.

“I will never be able to accept that the decision made was neither necessary nor proportionate.”

