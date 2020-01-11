advertisement

Manchester United cannot afford to let the ant go down when they host the Norwich City bottom club at Old Trafford at the end of last week as manager Ole Gunnar Solskaya continues to grow after a difficult start to the new year.

The Red Devils will win another game this year, and Norwich City’s clash gives them a great opportunity to fix it.

The year 2020 kicks off for Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in a stunning defeat to Arsenal as they beat North London 2-0 at home.

advertisement

In the third round of the English Cup, Manchester United went to Wolverhampton Wanderers, paving the way for the next match at home to determine the team that will advance to the fourth round.

The next game ended in a 3-1 defeat to neighboring Manchester City in their first Carabao Cup semi-final game earlier this week, and this proved to be the worst result of this year, as Solskaya and his players are out of contenders.

Harry Maguire is a key defender for Manchester United, and he missed that disappointing Manchester City game, but the good news is that he could return to Norwich City.

Manchester United XI. David De Jian; Aaron Van-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Fred, Nemanja Matich, Andreas Pereira; Anthony Marshall, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James Ames.

advertisement