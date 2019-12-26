advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskaya is expected to make some changes to his starting XI as they propose to return Manchester United after a poor performance against Watford last weekend.

Manchester United head coach and his players produced their worst showing of the season, and they were justly punished by the Watford team below the table.

Watford struggled for victories and goals before they hosted Manchester United on Sunday at their 17th league meeting on Sunday at Vicarage Road.

After not responding in the first half, Watford made two errors early in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory, recording only their second win of the current league season.

Before two goals against the Red Devils, Watford scored nine goals in 17 games.

For Boxing Day’s upcoming match at Newcastle United, Solskarer expects at least three changes to rest in the likeness of Luke Shaw and Daniel James, with Paul Esau Lingard set to step down for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United launches XI – Newcastle United. David De Jian; Aaron Van-Bisaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams; Fred, Scott Mactomina, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

