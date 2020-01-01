advertisement

Arsenal’s new head coach Michael Aretha has hinted that the Gunners could look into a January transfer window to boost the club’s playing field due to numerous injuries to his team.

In the January transfer window officially opened on Wednesday, Michael Aretha targeted central defenders.

The need for defenders became even more urgent after Calum Chambers suffered a knee injury during a recent league game with London’s Derby on Sunday night at Chelsea’s home.

With injury to Chelsea, Calum Chambers will now miss the rest of the season.

He was the best center-back at Arsenal this season than summer signings David Luiz, Socrates Papastatoulos and Shkodan Mustafi.

Artean and Arsenal are with Leipzig defender Deio Utamecano, highly regarded in European football, as well as Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimares, who has shone at Atletico Parance club in Brazil this season.

Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot has also been linked with recent reports by the Gunners, insisting the loan transfer would be fantastic for all sides.

Arsenal XI with the players mentioned above. Bernd Leno; Hector Beller, Dayot Upamecano, Rob Holding, Kieran Terney; Bruno Guimares, Adrienne Rabiot, Mesut Ozil; Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Amerik and Alexander Lacazette.

