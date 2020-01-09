advertisement

Arsenal chief coach Mikel Aretha has provided the latest update on transfers as the Gunners try to get their new manager back with quality players.

The winter transfer window was reopened about a week ago, and Arsenal are not yet ready for any signings.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the transfer after a win over Leeds United in the third round of the English Cup.

The Spaniard led the Gunners to the fourth round of this year’s tournament with a slight 1-0 victory in the English Premier League.

At the end of this campaign, Leeds United are going to win the Premier League, and they have shown their quality against Arsenal, especially in the first half of the game against Rice Nelson.

It was the second consecutive victory for Michael Aretha and Arsenal since Manchester United’s success in the Premier League.

After the match, Michael Arteta told reporters that the club was working on transfers and that the media would be informed of any signings.

Arsenal-linked players include Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, Atletico Madrid striker Thomas Lemar, Juventus midfielder Adrienne Rabiot and top RB Leipzig defender Dayton Upam.

