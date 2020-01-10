advertisement

Leading the English Premier League table are rumors that striker midfielder Khurdan Shakiri has returned to the Premier League just in time for a crucial meeting with Tottenham.

Liverpool are heading to Tottenham to look to maintain their unbeaten run, which has lasted 37 games since January 2018 when they lost to Manchester City.

The Reds have been without a league defeat for over a year, ahead of the Spurs game at Tottenham’s new Tottenham Stadium on Saturday night.

Liverpool had earlier been reinforced with rumors that defender Joel Matip would return to full training after two months out.

The Reds have had to negotiate with just two fitness central defenders in the last month – Virgil Van Dij and Omega Gomez.

The return of another center in El Matip is a welcome development for Liverpool and head coach Jurgen Klopp, while another center back Déjan Lovren is also not backing down on his quest to return to full training.

The return of full-back Joey Matip and Xerdan Shakiri has offset the loss of James James Miller to injury, the only casualty of last weekend’s England Cup third-round victory over Everton.

