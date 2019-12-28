advertisement

Liverpool have set a new record after a win over Bournley on Saturday night at Turf Moore.

The Reds beat Burnley 3-0 at the top of the English Premier League table, beating Manchester City.

Manchester City had earlier topped the table, winning 4-0 at home to Brighton and Hov Albion.

The Premier League champions scored their goals through Sergio Aguero (2), Kevin De Bruyen and second-half substitute Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool responded to the Manchester City result with a victory at Burnley House.

The Reds were in the lead after half an hour through Burnley striker Chris Woods, who brought Trent Alexander-Arnold to the cross with his own net.

Liverpool added a second goal almost instantly (four minutes later) with Sadio Mane before Roberto Jermino finished the second half with his side returning to the Premier League.

As a result, Liverpool broke their record of successive league victories.

They have won their last 13 league games, breaking a record set in 1990 (12 straight wins).

The last league game that did not end with a win for Liverpool was the March 3 derby.

