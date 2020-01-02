advertisement

Ipswich Town fans had to prepare for an unusual pint before the game against Wycombe – if they followed their club’s tip to visit a lap dance bar.

The White Horse, 35 minutes’ walk from Adams Park, sent Town a message to promote their venue, making it their official pre-game information pack.

Entrepreneur Alistair Watts says they market themselves to the away fan market during Chairboys’ outstanding League One campaign.

He said: “We have positioned ourselves as a restaurant for” away fans “so that they can feel completely safe here without arguments from Wycombe Wanderers fans.

“The dancers are very popular and I hear a lot of away fans say they wish they had something like that in their cities.

“We have the largest turnout when Portsmouth or Oxford come and play here.

“We get a lot of stag and hen parties and work here. It’s all fun.

“We are licensed by the Wycombe District Council. You have to be very careful about what you can do these days.

“The times in which unhappy people were brought on stage with the dancers are long gone.

“But having a beer and chatting with some pretty girls, what can’t you like?”

Ipswich fans left Buckinghamshire reasonably happy with a 1-1 draw with the leaders.

And while lap dancers may be on offer elsewhere before the football games, it’s somewhat surprising that Ipswich recommended the joint for New Year’s Day.

The Tractor Boys’ information package quotes Mr. Watts as follows: “In the pub there are exotic dancers and lap dancing from lunchtime.

“No entrance fee and you don’t have to watch out for the dancers unless you want to! I’m sorry, but not under 18!”

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

