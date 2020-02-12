In the Epix series, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker is listed as the notorious gangster and crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

It’s official: Bumpy Johnson will be back on the streets of Harlem. Epix has renewed its crime drama – and “American gangster” Prequel – “Godfather of Harlem” for a second season.

The Oscar winner, Forest Whitaker, as the notorious gangster and crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, Epix ‘”Godfather of Harlem”, takes place in 1963, immediately after Johnson was released from an eleven-year stay at Alcatraz. On his return to his neighborhood in Harlem, Johnson faces Vincent “Chin” Gigante (Vincent D’Onofrio) and the Italian mob, who messed things up and formed an alliance with his old friend Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch), who his role repeated in “Selma”).

“Godfather of Harlem” was created by the “Narcos” co-creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and described as a series about the “collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement in one of the most turbulent times in American history”. “

“Godfather of Harlem, season 1, was a remarkable success that tripled the network’s past viewership and was recognized by both critics and viewers,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the ABC Signature team to tell this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

Looking back at season one, IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson noted the series’ attempt to detail the intricate relationships between Bumpy and key African-American leaders who wanted to exploit and achieve his shame. Their ambitions and motivations are defined, each in different ways to power, with ideas on how to advance the movement in an America that apparently wasn’t ready for it. “

In addition to the main role as the Whitaker, the godfather of Harlem, acts alongside Brancato – the showrunner of the series – and Eckstein as executive producer. Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson and Markuann Smith are also executive producers of the series, with Grammy award winner Swizz Beatz acting as executive music producer. Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”, “Better to call Saul”), Ilfenesh Hadera (“You must have it”, “Baywatch”), Paul Sorvino (“Goodfellas”), Chazz Palminteri (“A Bronx Tale”, “Modern Family “”), Lucy Fry (“Bright”, “Vampire Academy”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes at Night”, “Mudbound”) and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy also starred in the series.

