Epix has extended “Godfather of Harlem” for a second season. Forest Whitaker Executive produces and plays Bumpy Johnson in the ABC Signature Studios series.

The second season of 10 episodes, created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, will be produced in New York later this year.

“The first season of” Godfather of Harlem “was a remarkable success that tripled the network’s viewership to date and was recognized by both critics and viewers,” said Michael Wright, President of Epix. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the ABC Signature team to tell this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who returned from eleven years in prison in the early 1960s to find the neighborhood he once ruled in ruins. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy has to take over the Genoese criminal family to regain control, the logline says. During the brutal struggle, he forms an alliance with the radical preacher Malcolm X – he captures Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. “Godfather of Harlem” is a collision between the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement in one of the most turbulent times in American history.

Season 1 also featured Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

In addition to the showrunner Brancato and the executive producers Eckstein and Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem” is produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer.

12 new midseason TV shows by premiere viewers: from ‘Lego Masters’ to ‘For Life’ (photos)

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but some of this year’s new off-season shows could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. TheWrap has rated all premieres of the mid-season series 2020 – so far – according to their “live” counters. The spin-offs from Fox ‘”9-1-1″ and CBS’ “FBI” had impressive starts, the foothills of “Riverdale” from CW did not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen returns on the 12 mid season shows that debuted this season and look for more updates as a premiere. The least observed is first, the most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of this ranking here. Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos) Fox / NBC / CBS / The CW

The CW

Rank: 11 Show: “Flirty Dancing” Net: Fox Total number of viewers: 1.8 million * (* Premiere in the period. The special debut of the double header series after the NFL, which was broadcast live in all time zones, brought 3.2 Million viewers) Fox

Rank: 10 Show: “In Debt” Net: NBC Total viewers: 2.1 million NBC

Rank: 9 Show: “Zoey’s exceptional playlist” Net: NBC Total viewers: 2.7 million * (* Preview of the premiere episode. The official time slot debut will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 8:00 p.m.) NBC

Rank: 8 Show: “For Life” Net: ABC Total number of viewers: 3.178 million ABC

Rank: 7 Show: “Outmatched” Net: Fox Total viewers: 3.202 million Fox

Rank: 6 Ads: “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” Net: NBC viewers total: 4.4 million NBC

Rank: 5 Advertisements: “Substitute” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.6 million Fox

Rank: 4 Ad: “Tommy” Net: CBS total viewers: 4.787 million CBS

Rank: 3 Ads: “Lego Masters” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.837 million Fox

Rank: 2 Adverts: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Net: Fox total viewers: 5.8 million * (* Premiere after the NFC championship. 11.5 million viewers for the first time after the NFC championship) Fox

Rank: 1 Ad: “FBI: Most Wanted” Net: CBS total viewers: 7.1 million CBS

Two spin-offs start strongly – one does not

