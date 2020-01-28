advertisement

As I celebrate my 10th winter in Whistler, I am grateful for all the great people who are now friends, the incredible natural playground on my doorstep and the opportunities to secure the future of this beautiful community.

Access to the playground is of course subject to a fee.

In retrospect, our family has spent approximately $ 50,000 on access services over the past decade, and yet a tiny fraction of that money has been invested in nature conservation programs.

(Whistler Blackcombs) The epic promise is nowhere near what is needed, and we run out of time.

It’s both the small and the big things that get under my skin. The fact that on a busy weekend there are often only disposable cups and the employees raise their hands apologetically when asked to do so.

Waste disposal has to start much higher than just separating what’s left on the tray.

From ethically sound products in gift shops to packages promoting buses and cars, Whistler Blackcomb has countless ways to demonstrate Epic Promise’s leadership.

Why is it not everyone’s job at Whistler Blackcomb to achieve sustainable business operations and why are managers not responsible for climate change metrics?

How can the resort community Whistler (RMOW) ask more of Whistler Blackcomb to achieve our community energy and climate change goals, and where are the opportunities for community engagement promised by the RMOW last November?

Thanks for the thoughtful piece in the last week Pique about the impact of flying (“On the fly: Against the dependence of our and the ski industry on flying”, Jan. 16 www.piquenewsmagazine.com). I hope that we will see more of this kind of reporting on critical climate crises.

For anyone who is careful, it is clear that the actual cost of the ski industry is borne by our children. Yes, we should all take personal measures to reduce our CO2 emissions, but the government and the companies we support through taxes and purchases also have a significant responsibility.

Let us make 2020 the year that we demand better. Write to Whistler Blackcomb: EpicPromise@vailresorts.com, write to the RMOW Council: corporate@whistler.ca. No one else will do this for you, and no, you don’t have to be an expert. Do it today.

Randi Kruse // Piper

