When the company behind Fortnite and Unreal announced that it was opening its own digital store at the end of 2018, there was some understandable concern. With Steam dominating digital game sales, how did Epic expect to compete while starting all over again? Although it was somewhat controversial, the early protection of exclusive titles often became a successful tactic, the evidence of which can be seen in Epic’s latest blog post.

According to the infographic in the post, the Epic Games Store already has more than 108 million customers on PC after a year of existence. Those users also claimed more than 200 million free games during the first year of the store’s service, and on Tuesday, Epic revealed that it will continue its weekly giveaways until 2020.

A smooth interface and a line-up of impressive exclusives have certainly left their mark, but giving away 73 free games in the last 12 months probably also influenced the store’s popularity, so it’s no surprise that Epic wants to keep that momentum for another year. This is what Epic had to say:

New decade means new games and we are looking forward to a great start with lots of great titles coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store in 2020. To kick off, we are extending our weekly free game program in 2020. Every week, come back to claim your game. Once claimed, it’s up to you to save forever.

At the moment, the 2D action adventure game Sundered is free to download in the Epic Games Store, but only until January 16 at 11.00 ET, so make sure you grab it quickly if you haven’t already. As long as you have an Epic Games account, you can simply go to the store page and click on the ‘Retrieve’ button to add it to your account.

Image source: Thunder Lotus

.

