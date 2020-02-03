advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone recently gave birth to her third child. The series also shows how her character Amelia Shepherd shows a pregnancy story. When it comes to the future of Owen, Link and Amelia, there is a lot to unzip here, and you can be sure that the show will deal with almost every part.

For more video news about Grey’s Anatomy Remember to see some of the latest ones below. Once you do that, make sure subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full show playlist. There will be more updates that you don’t want to miss.

Another thing to keep in mind – even after welcoming a new baby, Caterina won’t be gone from the show for long. Showrunner Krista Vernoff, speaking to TVLine, notes that the actress’s decision was not to take too much time after the birth to spend more time with her fellow actors:

advertisement

“She didn’t want a long maternity leave … I think she’s only out for one episode – and because we have a large cast, we don’t have to explain it.”

One of the reasons why Caterina can do this is because Grey’s Anatomy is designed so that most actors aren’t forced to deal with an incredibly heavy workload at the same time. You all have the opportunity to move into the spotlight, but also the opportunity to take a break on the way. It’s also a great family show as many of the performers are parents! That probably makes it easier for everyone.

Ultimately, we’re delighted to see Amelia on the way forward – and that Grey’s Anatomy often accommodates some of her plans. We have already written about how they also found a way to ensure that Jesse Williams can remain part of the series even during a play on Broadway.

Similar news – You should learn more about the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you want to see for Amelia in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to check out the series for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC6iXBk8XW8 (/ embed)

advertisement