He said he asked for a report on the incident.

Department of Dorm Eoghan Murphy said he was “sad to hear about the incident through the canal” when a homeless man was left with life-changing injuries after the tent he slept in was removed from an industrial vehicle.

The incident occurred at the Wilton Terrace / Leeson Street intersection on the banks of the Grand Canal.

In a statement on social media, Murphy wrote: “I was sad to hear about the incident on the canal yesterday.

“I am thinking of this poor man who is recovering in the hospital. I have requested a full report of the incident Garda is being investigated. My campaign poster that was on the scene has been removed.”

The tent was removed on Tuesday afternoon during the work of Dublin City Council and Waterways Ireland. DCC said it was “placed in a precarious and dangerous place”.

The man is believed to have had surgery at St. Vincent’s University Hospital and is in serious condition.

The Dublin City Council said that the Dublin regional homeless executive is currently in contact with the hospital and “any support will be given to the injured man”.

The DRHE said that they had been dealing with the man for some time and said that “he still has accommodations available”.

A Garda investigation into the incident is underway.

