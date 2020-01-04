advertisement

Envoi Allen is the star of seven runners who have been recognized for the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The six-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, was bought by Cheveley Park Stud for € 468,000 after impressing in his point-to-point race, but has lived up to his high price with six wins in a row by the rules.

Envoi Allen, who finished last season winning the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, made a seamless transition to overcoming that tenure – he dominated his debut at Down Royal before reaching the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

With this shape, which has been well advertised since then – especially by the second-placed Abacadabras who landed the Future Champions Novice Hurdle in Leopardstown over the festive period – Envoi Allen will be a hot favorite if he climbs up to two and a half miles on Sunday.

Elliott has a second string in Conflated when he competes for the third time in the past four years.

Willie Mullins has saddled no fewer than seven previous winners – and this year he relies on Elixir D’Ainay, who last won a first hurdle in Naas in early November.

Second on that day was Martin Brassil’s Longhouse Poet, who has been at Navan ever since and renewed his rivalry this weekend.

The field of quality is completed by Joseph O’Brien’s couple Midnight Run and Anything Will Do and the French Dynamite trained by Mouse Morris

The most interesting race on the map below is the Irish Stallion Farms’ EBF Novice Chase, which looks like a graded race in every respect.

Tornado Flyer offers three out of three fences as one of two runners for the Mullins team along with Cash Back.

Pat Fahys Dunvegan starred in his debut in Punchestown, while Zero Ten, coached by Emmet Mullins, returned from the track after winning the Galway Festival in July.

