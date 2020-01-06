advertisement

Envoi Allen held his unbeaten record with a stylish appearance in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s star, who won the hurdle at the highest level for the second time in his third appearance, is sure to return to Cheltenham, where he won the Champion Bumper last year.

Davy Russell climbed on a two-mile route for the first time and was content to give Willie Mullins’ Elixir D’ainay the lead up to the turn.

Until then, it was only these two, since even the promising longhouse poet could not keep up.

Envoi Allen was dismissed with an impossible probability of 1: 4 and had to be briefly pushed by Russell.

He was soon at the front when landing and the race was over as long as he had jumped well the last time and he did just that.

While he was just doing enough ahead, the gelding owned by the Cheveley Park Stud was still three and a half lengths long.

RaceBets and Betfair reduced the winner at Ballymore in Cheltenham from 13: 8 to 11: 8, whereby the former winner reduced it from 5: 2 to 4: 1 at Supreme Novices Hurdle and Betfair and left it unchanged at 7: 1.

Gordon Elliott with Envoi Allen after his convincing win at Lawlor’s Novice Hurdle in Naas. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Elliott said, “It was a real test, they galloped right past the stands.

“Davy said he learned more today than ever before. He jumped well and does exactly what he needs to do when he gets to the front.

“He’ll give it all in Cheltenham. He could go up to two miles or take this trip, I couldn’t see him go much further.

“We will try to split them all up and he could go either way.

“I would say over two and a half he would find it very easy if you let him in and drive a race. You would have to travel all the way over two miles.

“I would say that was a fair race, they did a fair lick all the way.

“He’ll only win one or two lengths at a time, that’s all he does every day he runs.”

When asked about a possible incline at the champion hurdle, Elliott said: “He will be used at Cheltenham in all respects, but I can imagine that we will keep him in his own class this year.”

“If I were a betting man, I would say we keep him in the class he is in.”

“He’ll be attending the Dublin Festival. Whether we’re going straight to Cheltenham or not, of course I have to discuss that with Chris Richardson and Mr and Mrs Thompson (from Cheveley Park).

“It is great to have horses for them. They support the farm and have a few nice horses with us, so we are very happy.”

Regarding the future of the six-year-old hunter, Elliott added: “If you look at how he jumped two or three of these hurdles, it looks like he’s made for fences.”

