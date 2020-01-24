advertisement

The Scottish environmental watchdog has said it is ready to resume operations at Mossmorran.

The Fife ethylene plant is expected to start using its high torch on Saturday and Sepa said it has put in place an air quality, noise and regulatory monitoring system.

Sepa also said that its two-way approach to operator ExxonMobil Chemical has continued, combining continuous monitoring with work to address the causes of the unacceptable flaring of the plant near Cowdenbeath.

advertisement

The factory starts five months after its closure following the breakdown of two boilers.

Sepa confirmed that there had been no violation of air quality standards due to the flaring at Mossmorran and that surveillance was continuing at several locations around the site.

He also said that noise monitoring had been deployed in Lochgelly and in a residential location southeast of the plant, with additional mobile monitors ready if needed.

Rob Morris, Senior Director of Compliance and Beyond, said, “We clearly know that compliance with Scotland’s environmental rules is simply non-negotiable.

“This is why we are continuing our two-lane approach for ExxonMobil. In addition to continuing our monitoring throughout the responsible restart of the facility, we are firmly focused on addressing the root causes of the unacceptable flaring.

“The public partners worked closely on the restart.

“With regulators, air quality and noise monitoring working to ensure a responsible and reliable restart, we will provide regular updates and publish monitoring information as soon as possible on social media and sepa.org.uk/mossmorran. “

An investigation by Sepa into the unacceptable flaring of the Fife ethylene plant in April of last year is in its final stages.

For the restart, the use of the raised torch is planned from Saturday.

In a community update from Friday plant manager Jacob McAlister said, “We are on schedule to start using our raised torch starting tomorrow.

“The exact time is based on the arrival of the required feed gas.

“Our team is working hard to optimize the process in order to reduce the size and duration of the torches. We will continue to provide updates over the weekend. “

Earlier in the week, he explained that for a safe restart, the production furnaces and boilers had been put into service when the flare was used.

An increase in gas flow from the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire had been requested as the company prepared to start up the main processing machines, he said.

advertisement