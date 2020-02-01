advertisement

OTTAWA – Environment Canada today publishes scientific evidence to reaffirm the government’s drive to ban most single-use plastics next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June last year that the government would ban the manufacture and sale of single-use plastics such as drinking straws, take-out containers and plastic cutlery in Canada. The first step in this process requires a scientific assessment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Today Environment Canada officials will publish the results of this work.

A recent review of the department’s Canadian plastic production and recycling industry showed that less than 10 percent of the plastic products used in Canada are recycled.

In 2016, 3.3 million tons of plastic ended up in the rubbish – twelve times the amount of recycled plastic.

A small amount of plastic is burned in five Canadian waste incineration plants to generate energy.

Almost 90 percent of the plastic recycled in Canada comes from the packaging.

Canada’s domestic recycling industry is quite small with fewer than a dozen companies. Most Canadian plastics for recycling end up overseas, where it is difficult to keep track of what happens to them. Many are burned or thrown away somewhere else.

The review found that it is generally cheaper and easier to make and throw away new plastic than to recycle, reuse, or repair it.

In 2018, when Canada hosted the G7 leaders’ summit, Canada and four other leading economies signed a pledge to reuse, recycle, or incinerate all of their country’s plastic for energy generation by 2040. The US and Japan stayed outside.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

