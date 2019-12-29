advertisement

Environment Canada is warning that a weather system headed for Ontario will bring a messy mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and snowfall in large parts of the province.

It says rain will start to fall in the Greater Toronto Area this afternoon with the risk of freezing rain taking place in the evening.

Further east, the national weather forecaster has issued warnings for the Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa areas, saying they can expect periods of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow and dark winds as temperatures drop to around minus 1 Celsius. tonight.

Rain freeze warnings have also been posted for more northern regions, including North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, while Thunder Bay can receive up to 20 inches of snow blowing today, mixes this evening with freezing wrinkles and ice pellets.

Environment Canada says travel conditions across much of the province are likely to be “very poor”, coming Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to budget extra time to get around, and air travelers should check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2019.

