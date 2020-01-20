advertisement

January 20, 2020 against Kyle Field

“Charging stop” offers services for drivers at Tesla Superchargers

If you ask a driver of an electric vehicle about the things they miss most about driving a combustion vehicle, refueling is probably not on the list, but the facilities at these same gas stations may be present. The ability to refill tires, vacuum the car, dump some trash and grab a hot cup of coffee adds serious convenience to the refueling experience. For millions all over the world, stopping at a gas station for a refueling and a quick bite has become part of the weekly routine, and the convenience is undeniable.

That all changes with the switch to electric vehicles. In this new paradigm, gas stations are a thing of the past because night-time charging replaces the need for most of the refueling in the city. What people may not immediately realize is that they are also losing the convenience of all facilities at gas stations for which they have sometimes built daily routines. An entrepreneur in Southern California wants to change that with his new company, Charging Stop.

Charging Stop was just launched 3 weeks ago at the Tesla Supercharger in Culver City, California, to provide only this type of service to Tesla owners while their vehicles are charging. I spoke with founder Antoine Balaresque about his new operation, which is currently run with a two-person crew. They initially opened to provide coffee to customers who wanted to charge, and when they examined potential customers who visited the Supercharger, he discovered that most customers really wanted a car wash, so he turned around.

When I entered the Culver City Supercharger during my pit stop last week, 7 Teslas waited in line for an opening at the full charging station. A sign in front of the row informed owners that they could clean up their vehicle while it cost a few dollars, with a quick wash for $ 19 or a full wash for $ 33. Balaresque is already looking for a few parking spaces adjacent to the Supercharger to open a more fully developed lounge area for owners to relax in while charging their vehicles.

In the first few weeks of the operation, Balaresque investigated drivers based on location and continues to work on aligning the products and services offered to meet the needs of drivers. That is why he added a small compressor to increase the tire pressure for Tesla drivers and how he formed the next steps for his company.

Public charging stations have been on a scale for more than 10 years and with all the signs of an electrified future, the ability to provide services to vehicle owners, while their vehicle costs will certainly attract more entrepreneurs as sales continue to rise.

Which services would you use while your vehicle is charging for 30 minutes? Let us know in the comments!

