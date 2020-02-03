advertisement

Camel riding on Cable Beach in Western Australia is an experience for many Australians, but few know that you can make it a few hours drive from Melbourne at the Lakes Entrance.

Lakes Entrance Camel Rides takes visitors on camel rides along the famous 90 Mile Beach.

Operator Russell Osborne said it was the same experience as Broome, but the Victorians didn’t have to fly across the country and spend a lot of money on flights to get there.

media_cameraThe team at Lakes Entrance Camel Rides. Image: Alex Coppelmedia_cameraGo on a camel ride along 90 Mile Beach. Picture: Alex Coppel

Like the Cable Beach experience, his camel ride on a pristine stretch of sand at the Lakes Entrance provides the perfect backdrop for a marriage proposal or just a little bit of tourist and family fun.

At Esplanade Travel in Lakes Entrance, employees shared with the Herald Sun while vacations in other parts of the country and the world were still strong. Local activities such as camel riding and boat charter were not booked.

Mr. Osborne, a triple father, said his camel ride business had declined by a massive 98 percent over the past year.

Trying to pay his mortgage, feed his family, and feed his animals is tough and without income, he said.

“I would walk along Collins Street in Melbourne with my camels if it helps bring tourists back to the Lakes Entrance,” he said.

Derek Tang of the Lakes Entrance Comfort Inn said tourists stayed away while motels, hotels and vacation rentals in the city were home to firefighters and government agencies such as police and defense forces.

Accommodation providers made it “difficult,” he said.

“But we have so much to offer that families can enjoy it, and it’s still warm weather and a great time to enjoy the beach.”

When Herald Sun visited the local fish and chip shops, despite the ideal conditions for a relaxed paper lunch on the sunny and picturesque waterfront, there were only a few customers in the shops.

If Lakes Entrance does everything right, it’s fresh seafood and especially shrimp, the locals say.

The Bloody Good Coffee Shop, which overlooks Lakes Entrance Harbor, has an incredible 50 percent discount for “those” who serve in bushfires, including the CFA, SES, police, ambos, and army personnel.

But politicians are being hit hard.

“Politicians please add 50 percent to your bill (or go and live in Hawaii),” says a large sign above the counter in a less-so-veiled foray into Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s overseas holiday while East Gippsland burns to the ground ,

