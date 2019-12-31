advertisement

Some people have terrible ideas. Others have far worse ideas.

Then you have this whole class of West Virginia cadets who may have the worst idea.

An entire class of West Virginia correctional cadets has been fired after the Department of Military Services and Public Safety released a photo showing nearly 30 individuals performing a Nazi salute during graduation.

Behind individuals, you can also see the words “Hail Byrd”.

Jim West Justice Governor West Virginia said Monday that he approved the recommendations from a report by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation calling for the dismissal of all correctional officer cadets who attended the Nazi salute.

According to the summary of the investigation by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Nazi salute was used for approximately two to three weeks in basic training, with the cadets beginning to use the salute to show “respect” to “instructor Byrd.”

Byrd responded to investigators that she did not know the “historical or racial implications of” the Nazi salute, but was at odds with multiple sources, according to the report.

“The investigation revealed that she encouraged him, discovered him, and sometimes returned the gesture,” the report states. “Moreover, Byrd seemed to outweigh the corrective action taken by others and assured the cadets that the conduct was acceptable.”

