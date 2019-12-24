advertisement

Wherever you go, people are always asked how good Andy Farrell will be. Nobody can ever know for sure, and there is a certain risk if a new head coach is hired, regardless of whether it is a first promotion or not.

At some point, when Leinster called Joe Schmidt off from his role as assistant coach at Clermont Auvergne, someone always had to pull a barge. Apart from a long, successful CV in both areas and three years of assistance with England and Ireland as well as two Lions tours, there is another positive aspect.

Andy Farrell absolutely wanted his new job as Irish head coach.

Farrell was asked to describe himself as a coach in his first audience with the Irish media in the team’s impressive new home at the IRFU base on the Sport Ireland campus: “I think I can delve into the details, but hopefully not dive so deep in the detail that it distracts me from what we want to stand for – the whole thing.

“That’s why I’ve always wanted to be the head coach. The big picture and making sure that everything comes together. I’ve loved it so far. Busy, yes, but I think it’s great how busy I am and bringing everything together and seeing how everything works.

“That was our first training session, our first camp, first meetings yesterday. I enjoyed every minute of it, but I hope I don’t let the view of what we want stand for, and then make sure that all the detail filters are underneath. “

Of course, we’re in Farrell’s honeymoon period. Ireland has never played a game under its supervision. He is unbeaten. It’s early. And as the reaction to the 2019 World Cup shows, even nine gold-plated seasons could not protect Schmidt from a few kicks. But Farrell is also prepared for it.

“To be honest, I had a lot of kicks. I’ve been in professional sports long enough to know what a kick is and what really matters, and I’m tall enough and ugly enough to take it. I know what is relevant and what is not, that we as a team are getting better, and that’s what really matters. “

Much has changed in line with Farrell’s rise, notably a new attack coach in Mike Catt, his former assistant coach with England, and a new Scrum coach in John Fogarty, while striker coach Simon Easterby also played Farrell’s role as FC Barcelona coach will take over defense.

Farrell quipped von Catt: “He missed a duel against Jonah Lomu.” Regarding the 1995 semi-finals when Lomu ran amok against England, Farrell added with a smile: “I showed that to the boys the other day and it was pretty fun.”

Seriously: “He is very innovative, he is future-oriented, he is a source of ideas.” He’ll probably throw 20 at me and I’ll make sure I search through them to see what I can do with them. “

Interesting areas

“That’s exactly what I want, I need someone who will challenge me, drive me and bring new ideas. He has good energy, he is human. He has no ego, he will be great for us.”

To this end, Farrell would like to see “progress” from this Irish side and highlighted some interesting areas where he believes they need to evolve.

“That will be the key. One win would be another. But I suppose there are many aspects of our game that we need to advance, and that’s what you would expect if you were to review a season.

“So I would say that we want to improve on all aspects of the game. But we have to make sure that we stand for something, and hopefully that will be clear and obvious to everyone, without trying to get ahead of most things and not standing up for anything.

“We will continue to develop our attack along the way, and that will likely be a longer process. We will add something to it.” Simon Easterby will take responsibility for the defense and of course I will go further and help, there are a lot of things we can do to improve our defense.

“Our offensive kick game can be improved, our standard situation. So there is not only one aspect to our game, we have to make sure that we understand most things.

He also made it clear that he is more substance than style head coach.

“I don’t think style is important. There is more than one way to skin a cat or win a game. It’s more comprehensive than just style.”

“There are many reasons why you should try to have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. One because you have cattle, so which ones suit you best. The opposition you play, which plan fits this kind of opposition, obviously the conditions on that day, but as the game develops as we play it in front of us, we have to be good at it, what if scenarios had to be adjusted in many ways?

“We want to be able to play physically and aggressively, we want to show it physically to the opposition, which is what Irish teams have done very well in the past and I was at the end of it in 2007.”

“But we have skilled players, we have clever rugby players, we have players who have a lot more to offer, and we want to be able to adapt to the game ahead of us.”

