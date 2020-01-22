advertisement

The vipers have not won the Uganda Cup since 2016. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Cup 2019/20

Wednesday 22-01-2020 at 4 p.m.

-Kajjansi United against Vipers SC – Wankulukuku

-Busia Young vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School

-Bugamba vs Onduparaka – Bugembe

Wednesday, the Vipers SC are chasing their first Uganda Cup title since 2016 as they face Kajjansi United at the Betway Mutessa II stadium in Wankulukuku.

The Venoms won their only cup title four years ago, beating Onduparaka FC 3-1 in the disputed final at the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

Since then, they have failed to add a second crown, approaching in 2018 when they lost 1-0 against KCCA FC in the final.

They are slated to play light Kajjansi United on Wednesday when the two meet in an Entebbe Roady derby.

The Venoms have undoubtedly been the best team in the country this season and a loss of shock for their geographic neighbors would be one of the main upheavals of the Cup in recent years.

“It’s important to forget what happened last Friday against SC Villa,” said SC Vipers head coach Edward Golola.

“We have put this in the past and are now focusing on the task at hand. It’s a different game, a different competition and it will be difficult. “

“We have to be motivated if we want to go far, it’s a knockout competition that doesn’t give you a second chance when you’re fumbling, but you have to do your best if you want to win.”

The vipers who have just lost 1-0 at home to SC Villa will be deprived of captain Halid Lwaliwa who lost his mother on Tuesday. Bashir Asiku and Siraje Ssentamu are also expected to miss injuries. However, Brian Nkuubi, Tito Okello and Abraham Ndugwa should make a comeback. Aziz Kayondo has also recovered from a malaria attack but will undergo a late fitness test.

For Kajjansi United, they hope for a major upheaval when they face the Venoms.

The regional team that missed promotion to the Big League after losing the playoff final to Katwe United, knows that it loses in this case but will not be afraid.

“Vipers SC is a solid team but we are more than ready for the big challenge ahead,” said Kajjansi head coach Moses Ssenyonga.

“I think my players will play their hearts out for the best result.

“I call on our fans to come out in large numbers to join our team as we hope for victory on Wednesday.”

The other two matches scheduled for Wednesday will see Busoga Young, the host of Busoga United, at Busia Integrated Primary School in Busia and Bugamba will entertain Onduparaka on the Bugamba field.

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd of January:

-Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23:

-Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

– Villa Super Eagles Vs SC – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Young Elephants Against Chestnuts – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

-Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

-Kampala University Vs Kataka – University of Kampala, Luweero

-Gagaba against Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday January 24:

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25:

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26:

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

