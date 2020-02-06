advertisement

WASHINGTON – Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a reassessment of Iowa groups after a set of problems delayed the results of the party’s first 2020 presidential nomination contest and created uncertainty about their accuracy.

“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have arisen in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately launch a recourse,” Perez said in a Twitter post.

No winners have been announced four days after the bands ran at 1,600 venues across Iowa on Monday night.

With 97% of the counted, Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has 26.2% of state delegates’ equivalents, and US Senator Bernie Sanders has 26.1%, according to the Iowa Democratic Party .

It was unclear when the rest of the results would come out and the tumultuous process has blown up Democrats’ efforts to find a challenge for Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The delay was initially attributed to a technical problem with a new mobile app, but other concerns have surfaced.

The Iowa Democratic Party received an “extremely high volume of inbound calls” on its Monday night group hotline from “callers who would be turned off shortly after they were tied up, supporters of President Trump calling to express their displeasure. them with the Democratic Party, and the Iowans seeking to confirm the details, “a party official said on Thursday. Party staff worked to flag and block repeat callers who appeared to be trying to block lines and interfere with reporting group results, and the call volume was “very irregular” compared to previous groups, he said. officer.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that more than 100 districts reported results that were internally contradictory, missing data or not possible under the group’s rules, casting doubt on the allegations.

A party representative declined to comment on the Times report. The Iowa party has previously said photos of the results and a paper trail will be used to provide an accurate count.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Sanders called Iowa to consider a “scam” and said it was unfair to all candidates.

Trump himself has criticized the process, though his party switched to the announced winner of Iowa two weeks after its groups there in 2012.

Democratic candidates have moved to campaign in New Hampshire, which holds a key start next week, but have continued to criticize Iowa groups. Former Vice President Joe Biden called the whole process “a handful of intestines” on Wednesday.

Biden, once considered a national Democratic vanguard, remains in fourth place in Iowa after Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Following Iowa reporting and delays issues, the Nevada Democratic Party, which organizes its group Feb. 22, is “removing the program and ties to Shadow,” the company that developed group reporting applications for Iowa and Nevada, the spokesman said. of Molly Tha Forgey party.

“Fortunately we had a series of backup plans and, given the situation or any particular scenario, we had a backup plan,” Forgey added.

“We are certainly looking at what is the best way forward at this point, what a backup plan would be more reliable, more secure, and that our Democrats can feel safe,” Forgey said. (Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Michael Martina Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

