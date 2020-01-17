advertisement

There are few things that are calmer, more peaceful than seeing a child in the arms of a parent.

Of course, the reality is often that the parents are sleep deprived and exhausted, the child has broken himself and the image of tranquility comes at the end of a twelve hour effort to make them sleep. But still, it is a beautiful sight to see.

What does that have to do with this picture of George Lucas cradling Baby Yoda / the child who is the same species as Yoda (it’s for you pedants) from ‘The Mandalorian’, then? Because, like what we just described, it seems peaceful and harmonious, but we all know the reality below.

George Lucas is of course no longer involved in ‘Star Wars’ and appears to be outside the House of the Mouse after making all kinds of derogatory comments about the sequel trilogy. Still, it’s nice to see it with Baby Yoda / we don’t hit it again. Specifically, is Baby Yoda indicative of Western monoculture and late capitalism where we worship a product that was deliberately created to tap into nostalgia during a more innocent period?

Yeah, better not think about it. Take advantage of this peaceful image. Don’t think about it too much.

pic.twitter.com/y121exIBtZ

– Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) January 17, 2020

