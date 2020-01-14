advertisement

The food and service at Dontee’s Restaurant in West Palm Beach is good. Casual dinner is a popular place for breakfast and lunch.

Menu

The menu is typical for dinner and offers many options such as eggs, omelets, breakfast rolls and baked goods such as bagels, muffins and croissants. For lunch, there are sandwiches, burgers, melts, wraps, and some classics of dinner, including meatloaf, roast turkey, and hot roast beef appetizers with mashed potatoes. Vegetarians also have a choice with the Black Bean Burger. Apple and blueberry pie, cake and ice cream complete the dessert menu.

the atmosphere

There are many seating options with tables, stands and at the counter. A large blackboard on the wall announces the daily specials.

Our favorite food / price

The sandwich of choice for lunch was egg salad ($ 5.50) which was delicious. We also had the Chicken Gyro, the sliced ​​chicken breast on a flatbread with tomato, onion and cucumber sauce and served with french fries ($ 8.95). The chicken was a bit dry, but the rest of the ingredients were delicious. For dessert, the à la mode apple pie ($ 3.95) and the blueberry pie ($ 3.95) were the best choices, and we have no regrets.

Reason to go

It is a very nice place, not too expensive with a large selection and good food.

service

Service is fast and the waiters are very friendly.

noise

Nothing atypical for dinner during the lunch break. It is not quiet, but it is not particularly loud either.

Child friendly

There is a children’s menu with enough options to keep the smaller family members happy.

