It is a Christmas curiosity that the main course of the festival does not come from Carlow or the Curragh, but from Cumbria.

For the sixth time in a row, the veteran Simply Ned from Nicky Richards’ farm near Penrith in northern England traveled to Leopardstown to appear in Grade One on Friday.

Not only that, but also just a few days before the official 13th birthday, the veteran chestnut looks as impressive as ever and has a hat-trick of victories in its sights in pursuit of the Paddy’s Rewards Club worth EUR 125,000.

The fact that Simply Ned is even starting is an amazing feat in terms of durability. His first attempt in the race was in 2014 when he finished third behind Twinlight. A year later, he finished second at Flemenstar.

In 2016, the English outsider again took third place and filled the status “extra” behind Douvan, the next big company in the two-mile division. It seemed to be his role; a rare and welcome but rather quixotic visitor to the Christmas festivities in Leopardstown.

In 2017, however, he ran a blind man to press another star, Min, trained by Willie Mullins, onto the pin of his collar. It was only seconds before the full merit of his achievement was visible. During the run-in, Min disturbed the English attacker’s chance so much that the Leopardstown stewards undid the rankings.

If this first class 1 success were to seal an admirable career, defeating another Mullins star, Footpad, last year didn’t require luck, neither the stewards nor anything else.

Instead, the veteran traveled beautifully through the race and beat the hot favorite in the closing stages with perfect timing to win half a length.

Simply Ned is back in the race for the sixth time, as omnipresent as a “freebie” ticket on Paddy Power Day and again faced with a new Tyro-Mullins superstar.

Chacun Pour Soi’s first appearance since his appearance in Punchstown last spring is likely to be the much-anticipated appearance of the week.

He is already being pronounced as the one who will finally end Mullins’ drought in Cheltenham’s Queen Mother Champion Chase in March this year.

Chacun Pour Soi is the excitement of this race: the robust qualities of Simply Ned will be the real test of whether it is the real deal or not.

“Everyone writes to him [Chacun Pour Soi], so who am I who doubts him!” Richards smiled.

Defy the years

The Englishman dared to go where compatriots had been afraid to perform in recent years and was rewarded with a horse that has been able to assert itself and defy itself in recent years.

“He did his last job and I told someone he was as good as last year. I think there is still a lot in the tank,” said Richards.

“I have no doubt that this is a starting point for Willie’s horse. He will think of Cheltenham and Punchestown for him. But today is our horse’s big day, his Gold Cup.

“This is the season of our horse. He seems to be fine until the end of January and then he wears off a little, for whatever reason I don’t know.

“He lets his heart out every time and you can only give everything so often. He always uses everything he can do. So we don’t let him run too often, ”he added.

Friday is the 43rd career start of Simply Ned and the chance of an 11th victory.

He had another good race in Cheltenham last month when he finished third behind Defi Du Seuil in Shloer Chase. Now he’s back home.

“The old bastard would swim there if we didn’t put him on the ferry!” Richards joked.

“Every horse should enjoy Leopardstown. It’s a fantastic race track, a nice galloping track that you have to jump on. He is a big horse with long strides and it seems to fit him well, ”he added.

Defi Du Seuil is in the forefront of the England-based two-mile drivers who landed Tingle Creek in Sandown earlier this month.

That Simply Ned was half a dozen lengths away from him previously is a possible link between the two countries in the off-season.

If Chacun Pour Soi can get a service provider like Simply Ned out of the way, the hype surrounding them may be justified.

Give the English horse a fast pace to aim, and it’s a rare opponent who doesn’t know he was in a Christmas fight for Leopardstown with Simply Ned.

