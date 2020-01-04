advertisement

Second day of testing: South Africa 215-8 with 84.4 overs (D. Elgar 88, H. van der Dussen 68, J. Anderson 3-34, S. Broad 2-36, S. Curran 2-39), Trail England 269ao (O Pope 61, B Stokes 47, K Rabada 3-68) from 54 runs.

England played with skill and heart to retire in the second test against South Africa, but Stuart Broad paid the price for crossing a hard-fought day in Cape Town.

After being released for an underpowered 269, the tourists kept the home team’s gate on a leash and put pressure on both ends of the second day, with the Proteas reaching 54 behind on 215 for eight stumps.

James Anderson ended the game with three goals for 34, Broad struck twice in a leading early game, while Sam Curran and Dom Bess played a leading role, but the tourists might have been better off.

They did little wrong with Dean Elgar, a savvy opening hitter who spawned the savvy innings of 88, but they’ll be frustrated that he didn’t make his main slide, Rassie van der Dussen, easier.

The couple completed 117 runs down a long, barren stretch mid-day, but Van der Dussen was lucky to reach 68. He was fully entitled to reject a six-pound judgment that had a large inner margin, was missed in real time, and was lucky enough to have the ball clear at 43 when Ben Stokes dived after a one-handed catch.

But his real relief came when he was only 16 and a brilliant Broad delivery spitting out of a length of spine and straightening up streaked his glove on the way through the area. He started for the pavilion, but turned on his heels when the repetitions showed that Broad had no ball.

Referee Paul Reiffel will draw criticism for not being able to keep a better eye on the crease line – and there were some other balls that were not penalized – but for a bowler who passed his 136th test, this was self-evident inflicted wound.

If his shoe had landed a few inches further back, South Africa would have been 86 for four and the game’s most profitable state would have been stopped. Both sides of the South African partnership lost their first three gates for 40 – Broad struck twice with the new ball – and five for 58 in the evening.

England resumed nine out of 262 and added only seven before Ollie Pope got stuck at 61 – his belief in exposing Anderson Kagiso Rabada remained unrefined. The total looked light, not least when South Africa was ticked 18 in the first three responses.

Dom Bess (R) celebrates after taking Dean Elgar’s key gate in Newlands. Photo: Halden Krog / AP

Broad quickly returned to the initiative and was rewarded for a brilliant six-over spell that proved too good for debutants Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza.

Stokes provided a good low-catch for Hamza and an easier second goal when his captain defeated Faf du Plessis Anderson. Another wicket would have made it a great session for the English attack, and Van der Dussen appeared to be a mature candidate who sprayed Anderson out of the canyon and then asked DRS to reverse the faulty Lbw.

At the other end, steadfast Elgar had only a moment of concern when he misread near Ollie Pope Dom Bess’ gentle slacker.

The afternoon turned out to be disappointing as South Africa gained 81 without losses. The shy run rate owed Bess’ control, which allowed him to hold his end for 27 overs on his recall, but Broad’s wandering feet suppressed belief in himself for a while. The delivery itself, which was almost unplayable, deserved so much more.

Van der Dussen would not have reached the tea if Stokes Anderson’s next chance had come, but the ball snapped out of his outstretched hand as it collided with the lawn.

England did not allow the hard-won pressure to subside after tea as Broad and Bess sewed six Spartan overs. It was Elgar, whose patience had run out of steam in a century, attracted by a fuller offer from Bess, and who swung hard down towards the long-off. Root seemed uncertain at first under a swirling hook, but held on cleanly and continued to hit his chest and scream in a mixture of celebration and relief.

Sam Curran took advantage of the opening, shot a shot from Quinton de Kock and finally ended Van der Dussen’s stay with another Stokes goal. Anderson followed suit when he ended the day in style and took advantage of the second new ball when both Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj saw no stumps.

