2nd test: South Africa against England, Newlands, Cape Town, Friday, 8.30 a.m.

Ben Stokes announced this week that the English players described this trip to South Africa as a “cursed tour”. This is further evidence that this was the case on Thursday when opening player Rory Burns sustained an ankle injury during the team’s usual preliminary round training football game on the eve of the second test in Newlands.

Burns clumsily landed on his left ankle after a shot that struck despite the attention of Joe Root. But even VAR could not blame England captain for the unfortunate happiness that led Burns – his team’s top scorer in Centurion’s first test defeat – to roll his ankle before being treated and helped by the team doctor Anita Biswas ,

Burns was one of the few players who had no illness affecting 17 members of the England travel group during their time at Centurion. Whether he plays in the second test starting Friday depends on the results of a scan and how his ankle reacts overnight. But the signs don’t look good considering how badly he was in pain shortly after the injury and that he couldn’t walk from the field to the dressing room in Newlands.

This means that Zak Crawley, the 21-year-old first player who made his test debut against New Zealand four and a half weeks ago in Hamilton, is at the top of the rankings as partner Dominic Sibleys.

But if England wasn’t bad enough, it was already clear before Burns’ stumbles that Jofra Archer was almost excluded from the second test with the right elbow problem that occurred during New Year’s day training.

Archer, England’s best wicket-taker during the first test, did not train on the eve of the game and England is waiting for a scan before the fast bowler is officially excluded. Whether the 24-year-old will play four games again in this series also depends on these results.

Root pointed out that a player who has played 22 international cricket games since their England debut last May would not take any chances. “It is obviously quite disappointing to see Jofra start up,” said the captain. “I think it’s a recurring injury, something he had before. He was very sore. He got a little mess after our field training and seemed to be in a bit of a pain.

“This is something you want to do with a young talent like Jofra. Make sure that we don’t blow it out for six months and that we make the most of it for as long as possible. It is important to weigh everything up to see what the scan says how it calls today and how it goes on. “

Root confirmed that both fast bowler Mark Wood and Somerset spinner Jack Leach are not fit enough to be considered for the second test. With a dry pitch in Newlands, Dom Bess, another slow bowler from Somerset, who ran two tests against Pakistan in the summer of 2018, appears to be coming into play for Archer.

Ollie Pope, the Surrey batsman who missed the first test after being infected by the virus that ravaged the camp in England, is also expected to return to the XI for Jonny Bairstow.

Regarding the “cursed” tour his vice captain Stokes referred to in his newspaper column on Monday, Root said before Burns was injured: “It was thoroughly frustrating, but these things happen in sports. You have to handle them as well as possible and we try to make sure that they are ready for use as soon as possible if someone notices an illness or injury

